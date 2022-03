Ukraine: Russia says will cease fire to open corridors — live updates

Ukraine's armed forces say that Russian troops are preparing to storm Kyiv

Ukraine and Russia say they could meet for a third round of negotiations on Monday

Russian gymnast causes outrage after displaying "Z" emblem

Catch up on events in Ukraine from Sunday as attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed

This article was last updated at 06:21 UTC/GMT

Russia announces another cease-fire for humanitarian corridors

The Russian Defense Ministry said forces will stop firing at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 UTC) to allow civilians to evacuate, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow said it will open humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv , Mariupol and Sumy. Those who want to leave Kyiv will also be able to be airlifted to Russia, according to the ministry.

The move comes at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, the ministry said.

There has initially been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side

On Saturday, Russia had declared a temporary cease-fire that could have established humanitarian corridors out of two cities. However, it failed to materialize, as Ukrainian officials halted the evacuations and accused Russian forces of violating the truce.

Meanwhile, Russia blamed Ukraine for the failure of those attempts. In the Russian Defense Ministry's statement on Monday, it said it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and "attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world... are useless this time."

DW Correspondent Nick Connolly said Ukrainians believe that such announcements are "just Russia stalling, trying to win time with negotiations."

Russian forces have so far had several logistical issues, Connolly said. "They didn't think Ukraine will put up so much of a fight."

"The suspicion here in Kyiv is that the Russians are negotiating in bad faith just to win time to keep on fighting."

Watch video 02:02 Mariupol evacuation halted as ceasefire broken

ICJ hears Ukraine case against Russia's invasion

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will on Monday consider an injunction Ukraine has sought against Russia under the UN Convention against Genocide. The United Nations court is tasked with settling disputes between two countries.

Kyiv wants the UN judges to classify the Russian attack as genocide and at the same time reject Moscow's claim that Ukraine was committing genocide against the Russian minority in the east of the country.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin's lawyers will vehemently reject the case as Russia denies the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague. Moscow will argue that since no genocide is being committed by Russia, there is no case and therefore no court that would have jurisdiction.

Ukraine armed forces: Russian troops to storm Kyiv

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a Monday bulletin that Russian troops were preparing to storm Kyiv.

The statement said that Russian troops were aiming to take full control of Irpin and Bucha, two cities on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russian troops were "trying to provide a tactical advantage to reach the eastern outskirts of Kyiv through the Brovarsky and Boryspil districts," according to the bulletin.

Interior Ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said on Ukrainian television that a "fairly large amount of Russian military equipment and Russian troops are concentrated at the approaches to Kyiv," as cited by Ukrayinska Pravda.

"We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle which will be fought in the coming days."

Ukrainian reservists get married at Kyiv checkpoint

Two Ukrainian reservists have got married at a Kyiv checkpoint.

The bride and groom wore military uniforms during the ceremony.

Groom Valerii Filimonov told DW that they decided get married because "we live in challenging times and you never know what's going to happen to you tomorrow."

"That's why it's better to do it sooner than later."

New Zealand to expand Russia sanctions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that the country would expand its sanctions on Russia.

Ardern said that the government will pass a bill this week which will allow for extensive sanctions on those associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bill could also ban the entry of Russian ships and aircraft into New Zealand waters or airspace.

Ukraine and Russia to meet for negotiations

Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet for a third round of negotiations, which both sides said could take place on Monday.

The location and exact time of the talks were initially unclear.

The two delegations last met in Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to put in place humanitarian corridors to allow evacuation from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The attempt to evacuate Mariupol failed on Sunday, and Russia and Ukraine both blamed each other for the collapse of the cease-fire.

Russian gymnast sports pro-invasion insignia at medals podium

The International Gymnastics Federation asked for disciplinary proceedings to be opened against Ivan Kuliak after the Russian gymnast sported an insignia linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak wore a shirt with the letter "Z" on it as he accepted a bronze medal on Sunday. The "Z" has been seen painted on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine.

Kuliak stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, who was the gold medalist.

Belarusian and Russian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions starting from Monday, a measure decided on before Kuliak received his bronze medal.

Blinken: US and allies discuss banning Russian oil imports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States and its European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, the White House coordinated with congressional committees developing their own ban.

US House of Representatives explores banning Russian oil imports

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House of Representatives was discussing legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy.

Measures explored by the House include banning the import of Russian oil and energy products in to the US.

Pelosi added that Congress intended to enact $10 billion (€9.2 billion) in aid for Ukraine this week.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that more than 20,000 people from 52 countries had volunteered to fight in Ukraine.

Watch video 05:32 Supplying weapons to the other side 'is part of the game'

Ukrainian authorities said that Russian forces increased the shelling of a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv.

The Ukrainian presidential office said that several hundred thousand Ukrainians must be evacuated immediately, adding that the situation in several dozen towns in eight regions was catastrophic.

Watch video 12:31 The first days of the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement that current sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient

According to a statement by Russian NGO OWD-Info, more than 4,400 people were arrested throughout Russia amid anti-war protests on Sunday. This included 2,035 people in Moscow and 1,150 in St. Petersburg. In total there were anti-war protests in some 60 cities across the country.

Poland's border guard said over a million refugees from Ukraine have crossed the Polish border. UN refugee chief Fillippo Grandi said that 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion begun almost two weeks ago, with those not entering Poland fleeing to Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.

Video-sharing app TikTok cut off live streaming and new content to its video service in Russia after the Kremlin introduced a new law that could jail anyone for intentionally spreading "fake" news.

Watch video 02:18 UN: Europe's fastest refugee crisis since WWII

fb, sdi/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)