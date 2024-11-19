Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles into Russia, officials say

11/19/2024 November 19, 2024 US, EU, UK slam 'irresponsible' Russian nuclear rhetoric

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have condemned Russia's nuclear threats as "irresponsible" after Moscow altered its nuclear doctrine in response to Ukraine's use of long-range US-supplied ATACMS missiles.

"This is more of the same irresponsible rhetoric from Russia, which we have seen for the past two years," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told the French AFP news agency.

The spokesperson added that "we were not surprised by Russia's announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine" and that Moscow had been "signaling its intent" to do so for several weeks.

"Observing no changes to Russia's nuclear posture, we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture or doctrine in response to Russia's statements today," they concluded.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also accused Moscow of being "completely irresponsible," saying: "It is not the first time that Putin has played the nuclear gamble."

"Russia has subscribed to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won, and so must never be fought," he added, warning that "any call for nuclear warfare is an irresponsibility."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also criticized "irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia," saying the Kremlin's threats are "not going to deter our support for Ukraine. We need to ensure that Ukraine has what is needed for as long as it's needed to win this war."