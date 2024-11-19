Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles into Russia, officials say

Skip next section Zelenskyy says Russia should be pushed to a just peace

11/19/2024 November 19, 2024 Zelenskyy says Russia should be pushed to a just peace

In a virtual address to the European Parliament marking 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers for their support but added that more should be done to push Russia toward a just peace.

"Not a single day during these 1,000 days of this terrible war became a day of betrayal of our European shared values," the Ukrainian president told a European Parliament decorated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

"Together we have succeeded... in defending the freedom of all European nations," Zelenskyy said. "We must push Russia towards a just peace."

Strong sanctions are essential to limit Russia's war effort, Zelenskyy said. "Together we achieved much, but we must not fear doing even more," he added.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'pep talks' European Parliament To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Ukrainian leader said that the number of North Korean troops stationed in Russia could rise; "Now, Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine's borders. This contingent may grow to 100,000. While some European leaders think about some elections at Ukraine's expense, Putin is focused on winning this war."

Zelenskyy also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not stop on his own."

"The more time he has, the worse the conditions become. Every day is the best moment to push Russia harder," Zelenksyy said. "He values only money and power, the things we have to take from him."

A standing ovation from the EU lawmakers concluded Zelenskyy's speech after he thanked them for their support and visits to Ukraine during "difficult times."