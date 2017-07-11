Ukraine: Russia faces economic crisis due to invasion backlash — live updates

Credit rating agency Fitch says Russian debt default "imminent" because of sanctions

This article was last updated at 01:40 UTC/GMT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the US and UK for banning Russian oil imports in his daily video address.

"This is a powerful signal to the whole world," Zelenskyy said, referring to US President Joe Biden's decision to ban oil imports from Russia.

"Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money," he added

"Every cent paid to Russia turns into bullets and projectiles that fly into other sovereign states," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called for the war to end through negotiation with Russia, saying "the war must be stopped. We need to sit down at the negotiating table, but for honest, substantive talks."

Pentagon rejects Polish offer to send fighter jets to Ukraine through Germany

The Pentagon has rejected Poland's offer to send its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base in Germany.

Poland's offer would have had Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters sent to the US base in Ramstein, Germany, with the planes eventually being given to Ukraine. Poland's air force would have then received F-16 fighters as replacements.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said flying from a US base "into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

Watch video 02:15 Ukraine: Russian onslaught likely to get worse

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the situation of staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was "deteriorating," as they have been on duty continuously for almost two weeks since Russian forces took control of the area.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi said they were suspending business in Russia. Earlier, McDonald's also suspended operations.

The Russian military said it would offer a Wednesday cease-fire starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 UTC) to allow civilians to escape four Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine accused Russia of attacking a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the southern port city of Mariupol.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said it was "ready" to deliver MiG-29 planes to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, with the planes being eventually given to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from British lawmakers after addressing the House of Commons by video link.

Watch video 02:15 Ukrainian President Zelenskyy echoed Churchill's WW II speech: DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill

The US and the UK announced bans on Russian oil imports. Petroleum company Shell also says it will stop buying Russian oil and gas.

US intelligence officials released an estimate of between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, far lower than a claim by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry that 12,000 "Russian occupying forces" had been killed.

sdi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)