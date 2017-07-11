Ukraine: Russia engaged in 'disproportionate' attacks on civilians in north — live updates

UK says Russian pullout in north reveals attacks on civilians

Further pro-Russian demonstrations expected in Germany

Ukraine urges strong global response to Kramatorsk train station strike

Zelenskyy urges ban on oil imports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again called for a ban on oil imports from Russia in his Saturday evening video address.

"When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately," he said.

"The democratic world can definitely give up Russian oil and make it toxic to all other states," Zelenskyy asserted.

German association advises against Russian gas boycott

The German chemical industry association (VCI) said a boycott of gas imports from Russia could have "catastrophic consequences for industry in Germany and the people in our country."

VCI Vice President Werner Baumann told the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Germany would see a "wave of unemployment" from such a move.

UK: Russia disproportionately attacked civilians in north

The UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) said following Russia's pullout from parts of northern Ukraine, there was evidence that Russian troops engaged in "disproportionate" attacks on civilians.

"Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields, and mining of civilian infrastructure," the MOD said in its latest intelligence update.

British military intelligence also claimed Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Ukraine.

According to the statement, IEDs were being used to "inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement."

“Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians, including a nitrate acid tank at Rubizhne,” the statement added.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

During the visit, Johnson walked with Zelenskyy through the capital. The UK leader pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urged tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also visited Ukraine on Saturday and met with Zelenskyy. The Austrian leader visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where mass killings of civilians took place.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a donor conference in Warsaw raised a total of €9.1 billion ($9.9 billion) for Ukrainian refugees. Von der Leyen attended the event in person, while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took part via videolink.

Pro-Russian convoys were staged in cities across Germany, with participants denouncing "Russophobia."

During a rally in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, German Chancellor accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying out "war crimes." In addition, he vowed to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

The comments contradicted German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that German arms deliveries to Kyiv have reached a limit.

Ukraine said a third prisoner swap with Russia is underway.

The Pentagon said thousands of Russian soldiers are gathered near the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

