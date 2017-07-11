Ukraine-Russia crisis: US refuses to draw down troops

The United States has dismissed reports that it is preparing to offer to cut troop numbers in Eastern Europe at talks next week with Russia over Ukraine.

US outlet NBC News, citing several sources, reported on Friday that Washington was ready to discuss scaling back US forces in Eastern Europe, with Russia also pulling back from the Ukrainian border and other parts of the region.

"In fact, we have been clear with Russia, publicly and privately, that should Russia further invade Ukraine we would reinforce our NATO partners on the eastern flank, to whom we have [a] sacred obligation as allies," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price wrote on Twitter.

Deep concern over troop deployments

Russia has positioned over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in recent months, prompting concern in the West.

In December, Russia shared a list of grievances and demands with the US to restore relations. It included an end to NATO deployments on the alliance's eastern flank and no further NATO expansion in the region.

NATO has all but formally rejected these demands, saying Russia would not have a veto on the alliance's membership or dictate its operations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he hopes diplomacy will help ease tensions with Russia

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "gaslighting" and pushing a "false narrative" that it was under threat from Ukraine and NATO to justify the troop buildup.

"That's like the fox saying it had to attack the hen house because its occupants somehow pose a threat. We've seen this gaslighting before," Blinken said, citing Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea and backing of separatists in the Donbas region.

He said a diplomatic solution was still possible and preferable.

US, Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva

Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda at several diplomatic meetings next week.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is scheduled to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Geneva on Monday.

It's hoped the two veteran diplomats could help defuse tensions after months.

Watch video 00:25 Baerbock: 'Russian actions come with a clear price tag'

Monday's talks will be followed by a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday of the NATO Russian council, the first such meeting since 2019.

There will also be a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe chaired by Poland in Vienna.

lo/wd (dpa, Reuters)