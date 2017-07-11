Ukraine-Russia crisis: Blinken meets Lavrov for talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva amid ongoing fears that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine.

The two diplomats are meeting briefly at Hotel President Wilson, where they are exploring whether diplomacy can still resolve the crisis.

Blinken said in the meeting with Lavrov that Russia should expect a "united, swift and severe" response if it attacks Ukraine. He said the situation has reached a "critical moment."

The two diplomats said they will not be able to resolve all of their differences during the talks. Lavrov said he does not expect a "breakthrough," but added he wants a concrete response to Moscow's security demands.

Ahead of the talks, the Kremlin criticized recent remarks from US President Joe Biden, who recently suggested Russia would witness a "disaster" if it attacked Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statements can "facilitate the destabilization of the situation."

Risk of conflict in Ukraine

Russia has dispatched as many as 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, alarming the West.

Ukraine also accused Russia of ramping up support for separatists in eastern breakaway regions of the country on Friday.

Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion, with the Kremlin also demanding NATO halt its eastward expansion in the region and deny membership to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday also called on NATO to remove troops from Romania and Bulgaria.

The Kremlin said it does not expect a written response to its security demands from Blinken during the Friday meeting.

So far, diplomatic talks have failed to de-escalate tensions.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on January 10 in Geneva for over seven hours of discussions, but little progress was made.

Ryabkov told US broadcaster CBS News on Friday that Russia is "not afraid of anyone," even the US. He blamed Washington for escalating tensions, and said bilateral relations were close to a "dangerous critical line."

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) also held a meeting with Russian representatives last week to discuss the crisis, but no breakthrough occurred.

US, allies working together amid tensions

Blinken has been in Europe this week for talks with Western allies in Berlin in an effort to coordinate a joint response if Moscow moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken previously met German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, where the two diplomats vowed sanctions towards Russia if Moscow orders an attack against Ukraine.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck suggested in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday that Berlin could work more closely with Moscow in the field of renewable energy.

"We should also think about new business areas that can help lead both sides out of this confrontational position," Habeck said.

Spain's foreign minister said Friday that Europe is "united" in its position on the crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Blinken on Wednesday in Kyiv, has thanked the US for its support in the conflict. Washington announced it will give Kyiv millions of dollars in additional military assistance amid Russian invasion concerns.

Russia previously attacked Ukraine in 2014, with Moscow ordering the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula. The move was met with condemnation and sanctions from the West.

