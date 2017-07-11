Ukraine: Russia claims full control of Kherson — live updates

Russia's attack on Ukraine was described by Biden as 'premeditated and unprovoked'

Biden said US airspace would be closed to Russian aircraft

Russians are not allowed to leave the country with more than $10,000

Russia claims it has control of Kherson

Spain to deliver 'military hardware' to Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain "will deliver offensive military hardware to the Ukrainian resistance."

The Spanish government had initially planned to send defensive equipment to Ukraine only through an EU collective action, in which the bloc agreed to dedicate €450 million ($500 million) for member states to buy arms for Ukraine.

EU Commission proposes protection plan for Ukraine refugees

The European Commission has proposed a plan to offer temporary residence permits and access to employment and social welfare for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The temporary protection proposal is set to be discussed by EU interior ministers on Thursday.

The Commission's "Temporary Protection Directive" was designed to deal with large numbers of displaced persons arriving in the EU.

The new legislation will provide the same level of protection in all member states.

"Europe stands by those in need of protection. All those fleeing Putin's bombs are welcome in Europe," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We will provide protection to those seeking shelter and we will help those looking for a safe way home."

German coal-fired plants an option if Russia cuts gas exports

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the government was prepared in case Russia stopped exporting gas to Germany.

"We are prepared for that. I can give the all-clear for the current winter and summer," Habeck told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"For the next winter, we would take further measures," he added, pointing to planned new legislation to ensure gas storage is full for winter.

"So we are also taking precautions for the worst case, which has not happened yet because the Russians are delivering," he said.

Habeck, a Green politician, added that in a worst-case scenario, Germany could keep "coal-fired power plants in reserve, maybe even keep them running," but that it was committed to moving to renewables in the medium-term.

Zelenskyy says Russia wants to 'erase' Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says nearly 6,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said Russia would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

"They don't know a thing about Kyiv, about our history. But they all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all," he said.

Zelenskyy also called on Jewish people around the world to speak out after a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv TV tower damaged the nearby site of a World War II massacre of Jews by German troops.

"Don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now," he said.

"Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians."

Ukrainian ex-minister: Make Russia a 'Middle-ages-kingdom'

Sergiy Petukhov, Ukraine's former deputy minister for European integration, told DW that Ukrainians deserve "the signal" from the EU.

"We clearly see people continue to fight for the future, for independence, and for the right of choice — to choose to become a European nation," he said, a day after President Zelenskyy pushed EU lawmakers for Ukraine to join the bloc.

"I think it's fair for the people to get the signal from the EU that they are heard, that they are part of the European family," Petukhov added.

Petukhov also called for a "complete lockdown" on Russian economic and financial activities.

"Putin doesn't care about the life of his soldiers… what he cares about is his influence. And the only way to stop him is to physically make it impossible for Russians to go on," he said.

"Make [Russia] a Middle-ages-kingdom, where [there is] no communication, no technology, no ability to wage war. I think that's the only way. And that would make Russian people think… whether they need a crazy leader like that."

Speaking from Kyiv, Petukhov said he feared a Russian attack was imminent. "While the city remains under the control of Ukrainian administration and armed forces, we are awaiting pretty much for an attack on the civilians," he said. "It's just a matter of time."

Russia's Defense Ministry says Russian troops have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

"The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

The coastal city, which is home to nearly a quarter million people, has been the scene of heavy fighting in recent days. It lies just north of Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Germany sends extra Eurofighters to NATO flank

Germany has "increased and extended" its role in NATO's enhanced Air Policing in Romania in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said.

In a post on Twitter, the ministry said six German Eurofighter jets would protect the military alliance's southeastern flank until at least the end of March.

Three German Eurofighters already in Romania were joined by three additional German aircraft last week, a NATO statement said.

Enhanced Air Policing is a collective defense mission to protect and secure NATO's airspace.

Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play store in Europe: report

Google says it has blocked mobile apps linked to Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik from its Play store, according to Reuters.

The step is in line with an earlier move by the company to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

The European Commission is preparing to ban Kremlin-backed media over concern they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine. That has prompted several tech companies to limit distribution and advertising tools for those outlets.

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.

Apple Inc said that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

More than 450,000 refugees arrive in Poland

Poland says more than 450,000 people have entered the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday.

Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet that the number of people crossing the border dropped slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record 100,000 on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled to neighboring countries, mainly Poland, Hungary and Romania. The UN estimates that around a million people are internally displaced, while more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighboring countries in the coming months.

Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv

Ukraine's military says Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

"There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians," the military said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

The battle over Kharkiv intensified on Tuesday, with Russian shelling hitting residential areas and the city's central square.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said a fire broke out in the barracks of a flight school in Kharkiv following an airstrike on Wednesday.

"Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," he was quoted as saying in a statement on Telegram.

The country's second-largest city is home to around 1.4 million people and lies near the Russian border. It has been a target for Russian troops since last week's invasion of Ukraine began.

The city's governor said at least 21 people had been killed in shelling and 112 wounded.

DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger, who is in western Ukraine, said there had been continuous attacks on Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv, and the southern city of Kherson.

"Russian troops are inside the town of Kherson," he said. "This would be the first big city in Ukraine where they seem to have taken control, although fighting is still going on, nothing is decided yet."

Bölinger also said it was not clear what the massive Russian military convoy advancing towards Kyiv would do next. "We have seen these columns standing there for some time. There are also questions about how long they can stand there because all the fuel and food that they have with them will be eaten away in the time they are standing there."

Moscow stock exchange closed for a third day

Trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange remained suspended on Wednesday, but Russia's Central Bank said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine have sent Russia's ruble plunging to a record low. In response, the Central Bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%.

The government has also taken measures to restrict foreign investors from divesting Russian assets in a bid to stem an investor retreat.

Biden: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'

In his first State of the Union address, Joe Biden said that in standing with Ukraine there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was "premeditated and unprovoked."

He also warned Russia's oligarchs and announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft.

Twitter to comply with EU sanctions

Twitter said it will comply with the European Union's sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik, after the order comes into effect. The social media giant also said it would reduce the visibility of these accounts outside of the EU.

"The EU sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states. We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect," the company told Reuters agency.

Facebook, Google, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU.

Russians cannot leave with more than $10,000

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to prevent Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 (€9,000) in foreign currency, according to state media.

The move is an attempt to "ensure Russia’s financial stability," according to a statement from the Kremlin's press office.

Since last week's Kremlin-instructed invasion of Ukraine got underway, Western sanctions have threatened to send the Russian economy into a tailspin.

Dozens of Japanese sign up to fight for Ukraine

The Mainichi Shimbun daily newspaper reported Wednesday that 70 Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion, had applied to be volunteers in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Sunday for the creation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer.

Moscow threatens to block Wikipedia over invasion article

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian language offering over an article detailing the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Wikipedia said state communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a notification from the state prosecutors office. The notice complained about "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children."

Baerbock: 'Russia has brutally attacked peaceful order'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the example of Mia, the baby girl born "in a metro station just a few days ago," as she spoke of the plight of millions of Ukrainians seeking shelter, "because of Russia launching a war of aggression."

Baerbock made the comments as she addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. For more on this, click here.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

A Russian airstrike hit the main television tower in the heart of Kyiv, killing five people and injuring five more. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while" after a blast sounded in the Babi Yar district.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union to prove that it supports Ukraine during the invasion by Russia. His comments came in a video link address to the European Parliament one day after he submitted an official request to join the bloc.

More than 70 Ukrainian troops were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a social media post. The town is located between Kyiv and Kharkiv, in the northeastern Sumy region.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that Russia's advance on Kyiv had made "little progress," citing "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the lack of headway. On Monday, satellite pictures showed a massive Russian military convoy spanning a distance of about 40 miles (65 kilometers) inching towards Kyiv.

Advancing Russian forces shelled the central square of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, hitting the local administration building. The regional governor said that Russia had launched GRAD and cruise missiles.

The UK government said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could face prosecution for war crimes.

