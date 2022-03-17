Ukraine rushes to save cultural heritage from destruction

As Russian rockets continue to rain down on Ukrainian cities, killing thousands of civilians as residential buildings are flattened, another casualty of war is art and culture.

Though most museums and galleries were shut down in the wake of the initial Russian invasion, Ukrainian cultural workers have struggled to save artworks and artifacts that remain exposed to incendiary attacks.

UNESCO World Heritage sites have been spared for now, but major cultural institutions have been destroyed, including the Mariupol Drama Theater, turned to rubble on Thursday as hundreds of people were said to be sheltering in the basement.



Meanwhile, the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine — the oldest monastery in the country, dating back to 1526 — was badly damaged by Russian shelling this week.

Now cultural protection has become a growing part of the war relief effort, both within Ukraine and internationally.

Protecting contemporary art on the front lines

From the first day of the invasion, an artist collective known as "Asortymentna kimnata," based at the Ivano-Frankivsk Contemporary Art gallery in western Ukraine, has been scrambling to evacuate and preserve works from grassroots art spaces, with little funding or support.

"Asortymentna kimnata was created to support local art, and now we have to not just support it, but to preserve it," Anya Potyomkina, curator of the gallery, told DW.

The collective has created several storage bunkers at undisclosed locations and has had requests for evacuation support from galleries in Kyiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Zaporizhzhya and beyond. More than 20 collections were placed in shelters within the first 10 days of the invasion.

"We care that we do not lose visual art objects either in the rear or near the front line. After all, this war is also, of course, a war of cultures," said Alyona Karavai, a co-founder of the collective.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra This 11th-century Eastern Orthodox church was built to rival the Hagia Sophia, in present-day Istanbul. Its mosaics and frescoes are prized for their impressive condition. The church greatly influenced subsequent temples, and together with the nearby monastic complex known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, it helped the area become a center of Orthodox faith and thought.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Chernivtsi: Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian metropolitans With its dramatic mixing of styles, including Byzantine, Gothic and Baroque influences, this former residence of the Eastern Orthodox metropolitan bishop expresses the diverse religious and cultural identity of the Austro-Hungarian empire. Built by Czech architect Josef Hlavka from 1864-1882, the giant complex also includes a chapel, seminary and a monastery.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Lviv: Historic city ensemble Founded in the late Middle Ages, the western city of Lviv was an important center of administration, religion and commerce for centuries. The modern city still bears its medieval hallmarks, including places of worship for various religious communities. It also boasts many Baroque buildings. Its architecture shows how Eastern European influences mixed with ones from Italy and Germany.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Staro-Nekrasovka: Struve Geodetic Arc The Struve Arc is a chain of survey triangulations spanning more than 2,820 kilometers and 10 countries. Its southernmost point is in the Ukrainian town of Staro-Nekrasovka, on the Black Sea, while its northernmost point is in Hammerfest, Norway (above, in 1895; no photo from Ukraine available). Built from 1816-55, the collaborative structure helped determine Earth's exact shape and size.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Sevastopol: Ancient city of Tauric Chersonese and its chora The ruins of Tauric Chersonese, a 5th-century BC city founded by the Dorian Greeks, are located outside of Sevastopol, in southwest Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The site includes public building complexes, residential neighborhoods and early Christian monuments, well-preserved vineyard parcels and related systems, as well as remnants of Stone and Bronze age structures.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zakarpattia Oblast: Wooden tserkvas of the Carpathian Region This UNESCO World Heritage Site is actually a series of 16 "tserkvas," or churches, that are spread out over Poland and Ukraine in the mountainous Carpathian region. The wooden log structures were built between the 16th and 19th centuries by both Orthodox and Greek Catholic communities. They exemplify the timber-building tradition of Slavic countries, and their interiors are also quite renowned.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zarkarpattia Oblast: Ancient and primeval beech forests of the Carpathians Also located in western Ukraine is the natural World Heritage Site of ancient and primeval beech forests. The site in its entirety includes 94 areas in 18 countries. This photo is of the Uholka-Shyroki Luh forest, which is part of the world's largest primeval beech forest. Beech started spreading after the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago, and are now part of pristine, complex ecological systems. Author: Cristina Burack



Olga Honchar, the cultural manager and director of the Lviv Territory of Terror Museum — which explores the tragic chapters of Nazi and Soviet violence in mid-20th century Ukraine — organized a museum crisis fund called "Ambulance Museum" soon after the invasion, with support from the European Commission and German cross-cultural association MitOst. The goal, she said, was "to protect the local heritage."

Nearly 20 museums in four regions have since received financial support for packaging, preservation of exhibits, with priority given to museums from small towns and villages in the East and South of Ukraine at the epicenter of Russian attacks.

In addition, the Emergency Art Fund was set up to "deal with the consequences of the Russian invasion and threats the war poses on the Ukrainian art community" by organizing, for example, emergency grants, administering donations and overseas residencies so artists can continue their work.

Rescuing artworks across the Austrian border

Meanwhile, a team from the Ukraine Venice Biennale Pavilion drove artworks from Kyiv to Austria so the display could go ahead in Italy next month.

"In times like this, the representation of Ukraine at the exhibition is more important than ever," said the Ukrainian Pavilion curators Maria Lanko, Lizaveta German and Borys Filonenko in a statement. "When the sheer right to existence for our culture is being challenged by Russia, it is crucial to demonstrate our achievements to the world."

The key work is a sculpture by Kharkiv-based artist Pavlo Makov, "Fountain of Exhaustion," consisting of 72 copper funnels arranged in the form of a pyramid through which water struggles to travel, symbolizing exhaustion.

Funnels from the Ukrainian Biennale artwork, "Fountain of Exhaustion," being evacuated from Kyiv

On the second day of the invasion, Maria Lanko and members of her team managed to evacuate the key parts of the sculpture in her car from Kyiv. She spent over a week traveling between cities before making it to Austria.

Meanwhile, 63-year old Makov is still sheltering in bombed-out Kharkiv on the frontline of the invasion. He is selling works on his website to raise funds to buy weapons to defend Ukraine, having he is "not running from my home."

The curators of the Ukrainian pavilion with the artist from left: Lizaveta German, Borys Filonenko, Pavlo Makov and Maria Lankro are determined to bring Ukrainian art to the world amid war

Preserving Russian art amid invasion

Besieged Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine is close to the Russian border, meaning the city was attacked within days of the invasion.

Cultural institutions were quickly impacted, including the Kharkiv Art Museum, where workers are trying to save one of Ukraine's most valuable art collections by packing them into storage. Many works are by Russian artists.

"It's an irony of fate that we should be saving Russian artists, paintings by Russian artists from their own nation, it's just barbaric," said Maryna Filatova, administrator at the Kharkiv Art Museum.

With all the museum windows and doors shattered after Russian military bombed a nearby target, the museum's 25,000 works are vulnerable to humidity and temperature extremes.

Watch video 01:50 Ukraine war: Kharkiv museum scrambles to save art collection

Polish cultural solidarity

Under the banner of the Committee for Aid to Museums of Ukraine, Polish cultural institutions have also come together to protect cultural heritage in their besieged neighboring country.

Poland also suffered the destruction of cultural property during the Second World War, including the looting and annihilation of Warsaw by both the Nazi German and Soviet occupiers.

"No nation or state should ever again suffer similar losses," the committee said in a statement. "Today, unfortunately, there is a threat of this happening to Ukraine."

For Pawel Ukielski, deputy director of the Warsaw Rising Museum and co-founder of the initiative established soon after the invasion, that past damage to cultural heritage in Poland was not just a byproduct of war but was "intentional destruction," he told DW.

He says that Russian president Vladimir Putin may have similar intentions, having claimed that "there is no Ukrainian nation, no Ukrainian identity" — meaning cultural heritage could be targeted to prove his point.

The committee's response is to offer support to all museums and cultural institutions in Ukraine to secure and relocate their collections. Ukielski said that a fist shipment of special packaging materials to protect the museum's collections is currently arriving in Lviv.

The Committee for Aid to Museums of Ukraine also provides assistance in the documentation, digitalization and inventory of collections, as part of an international effort. Ukielski says that digital documentation and the creation of a registry of cultural goods is vital step in the process, including in the event of looting of museums.

