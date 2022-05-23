Ukraine reforms, war crimes trial: Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Russia House in Davos has always sold the Russia story to global investors, but now it's having to tell a rather bitter truth. In the absence of Russians, Ukraine is making sure Moscow's excesses are not forgotten.
Young Ukrainians who experienced the war have been invited to meet the powerful at the World Economic Forum and reflect on what they've seen. They are committed and looking to the future, reports Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
For the first time in its over 50-year history, the annual gathering in the Swiss resort town is taking place against the backdrop of a major war in Europe. But that's not the only thing which sets this year's WEF apart.
A 21-year-old Russian soldier was found guilty for killing a civilian. Ukraine's Zelenskyy opened the World Economic Forum in Davos. Follow DW for the latest.
