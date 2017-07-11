Ukraine reaffirms desire to join NATO after envoy comments

Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union remain an absolute priority, a spokesman for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

The country's Foreign Ministry took it a step further, saying its security would be guaranteed by Ukraine's immediate admission to the US-dominated alliance.

Their comments come after Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, told the BBC his country might be willing to drop its ambition to join NATO to avert war.

"We are flexible trying to find the best way out," Prystaiko told Radio 5. "If we have to go through some serious — I don't know — concessions, that is something we might do, that's for sure."

Zelenskyy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, walked back the comments saying the constitution makes the Ukraine's ambitions clear.

"This course is not only reflected in the constitution but is also the full consent of the authorities and society," Nykyforov told the Reuters news agency.

Ukraine's ambassador Vadym Prystaiko (right) has clarified earlier remarks about Kyiv possibly dropping its NATO bid

Ukraine envoy walks comments back

Ambassador Prystaiko later "clarified" his statement saying the country is not dropping plans to become a NATO member.

"We are not a member of NATO right now, and to avoid war, we are ready for many concessions, and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko said.

"It has nothing to do with NATO, which is enshrined in the constitution," he added.

Security guarantees remain a vital issue for the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine's immediate admission to the alliance would be the best guarantee.

"But threats to Ukraine exist here and now, so finding an answer to the question of guarantees becomes a fundamental urgent task. At the same time, no decision can be taken contrary to the constitution of Ukraine," Nikolenko said.

One of Russia's key security demands is that Ukraine can never join the NATO military alliance. NATO has repeatedly said that Russia won't be able to veto Ukraine's accession.

Watch video 03:09 Are Kyiv's residents worried about an invasion?

Diplomatic push to avoid war

Russia has amassed about 130,000 troops along Ukraine's border, and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions continued.

Ukraine said Sunday it wanted talks with Russia and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within 48 hours.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the buildup of troops.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Zelenskyy on Sunday, reiterating Washington's support for Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence.

Watch video 01:27 Scholz visits Kyiv amid warnings of war

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. He will travel to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, the German leader urged Moscow to deescalate the Ukraine standoff, and warned Russia faces sanctions "immediately" if it invades its neighbor.

"In the event of a military aggression against Ukraine that threatens its territorial integrity and sovereignty, there will be tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force, together with our allies in NATO and Europe," Scholz said.

lo/dj (Reuters, Interfax)