  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
US MQ-9 Reaper Drohne
Ukraine insists that by downing an American drone over the Black Sea, Russia is trying to expand the conflictImage: U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Robert W. Valenca/Newscom/picture-alliance
ConflictsRussian Federation

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

17 minutes ago

Kyiv says the Kremlin is keen to show that it is prepared to raise the stakes. Russia says it views any action involving the use of US weapons as openly hostile.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OhOc

Ukrainian official accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of trying to widen the conflict in Ukraine.

The assertion came after Washington said Russian fighter jets intercepted a US drone over the Black Sea, causing it to crash.

What's the latest we know?

The US military said a Russian fighter jet had dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it on Tuesday, causing the drone to crash. The Pentagon slammed the maneuver as "reckless."

According to US European Command, two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propeller.

"The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always be raising the stakes," Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.

"The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV — provoked by Russia over the Black Sea — is Putin's way of signaling his readiness to expand the conflict to involve other parties.

Moscow has denied causing the crash of the drone. However, Russia's ambassador to the US on Wednesday called on Washington to halt "hostile" flights near his country's border after a US drone was intercepted by Russian fighters over the Black Sea.

Russian warplane hits US drone over Black Sea, Pentagon says

"We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders," ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. "We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile."

Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and considers it its territory. Ukraine and most countries of the world do not recognize the annexation.

US tries to recover fallen drone

The US State Department said it had summoned Russia's ambassador to protest. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said, "obviously, we refute the Russians' denial" and added that the United States is trying to prevent the fallen drone from getting into the wrong hands.

"Without getting into too much detail, what I can say is that we've taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone," Kirby said. "We obviously don't want to see anybody getting their hands on it beyond us."

Ukraine defends deployment of US drones

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force has defended the deployment of US reconnaissance drones after the incident. "The Black Sea is not an internal sea of Russia, as they have occupied the Sea of Azov and consider it theirs," Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said.

The Black Sea is also bordered by NATO members, including Turkey and Romania, which is why the US drones are operating there on a legal basis, he added.

Pentagon: Russian pilots' actions 'unsafe, unprofessional'

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also urged Moscow to respect international airspace. "The key here is that all parties respect international air space and we urge the Russians to do so," Wallace said at the DSEI Japan defence show in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo.

dh/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A US MQ-9 Reaper drone is seen practicing a landing.

Drone incident likely due to miscalculation: Defense expert

Drone incident likely due to miscalculation: Defense expert

The fact that after a year of conflict, there hadn't been such incidents yet, "speaks to the level of behind-the-scenes coordination between Russia and the US," military expert Mike Martin has told DW.
Conflicts1 hour ago04:12 min
DW's Jennifer Pahlke reports from Riga.

Russia's MoD rejects Pentagon version of drone incident

Russia's MoD rejects Pentagon version of drone incident

Russia's Ministry of Defense has provided a very different account of an encounter between two Russian warplanes and a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea, as DW correspondent Jennifer Pahlke reports.
Politics3 hours ago02:42 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US MQ-9 Reaper Drohne

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

Conflicts17 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar is seen speaking to DW in Tunis.

Tunisia's top diplomat defends president's migration remarks

Tunisia's top diplomat defends president's migration remarks

MigrationMarch 14, 202303:06 min
More from Africa

Asia

Girl reads aloud as teacher looks; other girls in the classroom follow along in their books

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Education21 hours ago03:19 min
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Thessaloniki following the fatal collision of two trains near the city of Larissa, March 8, 2023

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business18 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman sings into a microphone

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Society17 hours ago05:47 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage