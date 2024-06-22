Ukraine pushes for renewable energy after Russian attacks

ConflictsUkraineUkraine pushes for renewable energy after Russian attacksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMyles Tweedie06/22/2024June 22, 2024Power companies in Ukraine have announced further cuts after recent Russian airstrikes on energy infrastructure. This has led to a push for renewable energy. Every school and hospital should have solar panels, the government has said.https://p.dw.com/p/4hOACAdvertisement