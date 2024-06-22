  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine pushes for renewable energy after Russian attacks

Myles Tweedie
June 22, 2024

Power companies in Ukraine have announced further cuts after recent Russian airstrikes on energy infrastructure. This has led to a push for renewable energy. Every school and hospital should have solar panels, the government has said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hOAC
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

Young people dressed in fatigues stand at attention facing an instructor, in a green field

Young Ukrainians prepare for long-haul war

DW's Amien Essif met with young Ukrainians practicing the basic skills they'll need to defend their country.
ConflictsJune 13, 202403:59 min
Volunteers and police evacuate residents of Vovchansk as Russian troops attempt to seize the city

Ukraine battles Russian offensive in northeast

DW's Max Zander reports from Vovchansk, just a few kilometers from the Russian border.
ConflictsMay 16, 202404:28 min
A Ukrainian army engineer welds damaged military equipment

Awaiting aid, Ukraine salvaged damaged weapons

As US lawmakers deliberated, DW met with engineers who cannibalized scrap artillery at a Ukrainian military facility.
ConflictsApril 20, 202402:52 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU and Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The European Union is pledging to provide Ukraine with support over the long-term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Pictures of resting soldiers are seen on a huge screen during a D-Day national commemoration event in Portsmouth, England

Some facts and figures about D-Day

The landing of allied forces on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in World War II.
ConflictsJune 7, 202402:08 min
DW Focus on Europe Sendungslogo

Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People

Civilian life in Ukraine has become impossible, says a teacher taking up arms.
ConflictsJune 6, 202426:03 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Israeli troops are seen amid tanks near the border with Rafah of southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu: Intense phase of Gaza war winding down

Israel's prime minister said the "intense phase" of the war against the Islamist-militant Hamas group is "about to end."
ConflictsJune 24, 202402:20 min
A view of a fire in the area of Safad, northern Israel, on June 12, 2024 caused by rockets fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah fires barrage of missiles into northern Israel

Following the killing of one of its senior commanders, Lebanon's Hezbollah has fired more than 200 rockets into Israel.
ConflictsJune 13, 202402:16 min
An Israeli soldier on top a tank on the border with the Gaza Strip

What could a Middle East two-state solution look like?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure to lay out a postwar plan for Gaza.
ConflictsJune 7, 202403:04 min
Show more