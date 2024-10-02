Ukraine pulls troops from Vuhledar as Russia advances

Ukraine's army has ordered troops in the mining town of Vuhledar in the eastern region of Donetsk to withdraw after two years of fighting.

The town holds strategic importance because of its high ground and its location near the junction of eastern and southern Ukraine, which are two main battlefields.

Russian forces had reached the center of Vuhledar on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 2: