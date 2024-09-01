  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine: Protestors call for more prisoner swaps

Sonia Phalnikar
January 9, 2024

Families and friends of missing Ukrainian soldiers have been calling for more prisoner exchanges. Although Ukraine and Russia recently swapped a large number of prisoners, many Ukrainian soldiers continue to be held in Russian captivity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b1gL
