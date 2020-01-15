 Ukraine Prime Minister Honcharuk submits resignation | News | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine Prime Minister Honcharuk submits resignation

The PM's offer to relinquish his position comes after he was caught on tape criticizing President Zelenskiy. Honcharuk became the youngest head of government in the country's history when he assumed office in August.

Oleksiy Honcharuk Ukraine Prime Minister (picture-alliance/dpa/Photoshot)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offered his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday after less than six months in the role.

An alleged recording emerged earlier this week where Honcharuk questioned Zelenskiy's ability to manage the economy and the prime minister felt this would undermine his position.

"I came to the position of fulfilling the program of the president. He is for me a model of openness and decency," Honcharuk said on Facebook.

Read more: Ukraine's Oleksiy Honcharuk: From political outsider to prime minister

"However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the president, I wrote a letter of resignation and
handed it to the president with the right to submit it to Parliament," he added.

The resignation was still to be confirmed as the presidential office responded to the letter, saying they would consider it.

The former lawyer and deputy head of the prime minister's office became Ukraine's youngest ever head of government at the age of 35 when he took on the role in August of last year.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ukraine seeks Berlin's help in getting justice over downed jet

Ukraine's Zelenskiy has asked Germany to "politically contribute" to the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian aircraft near Tehran. Kyiv expects Iran — which shot down the plane — to compensate the victims. (15.01.2020)  

Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister

Ukraine's new parliament meets for the first time, appointing Oleksiy Honcharuk as PM. The former activist and lawyer, who has only three months' government experience, pledged to end corruption and boost the economy. (29.08.2019)  

Ukraine's Oleksiy Honcharuk: From political outsider to prime minister

At the age of 35, Oleksiy Honcharuk is the youngest prime minister in the history of Ukraine. Like the country's new president, he is a political newcomer. So how did he rise to the top of Ukrainian politics? (30.08.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Merkel empfängt Selenskyj mit militärischen Ehren im Kanzleramt

Ukraine seeks Berlin's help in getting justice over downed jet 15.01.2020

Ukraine's Zelenskiy has asked Germany to "politically contribute" to the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian aircraft near Tehran. Kyiv expects Iran — which shot down the plane — to compensate the victims.

Iran Flugzeugabsturz Ukraine International Airlines | Wrackteile bei Teheran

Ukraine calls on Western powers to share intelligence on plane crash 10.01.2020

US officials have provided Ukraine with "important data" on the deadly crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet outside Tehran, Kyiv said. The plane went down as Iranians were firing missiles against US targets in Iraq.

US-Präsident Trump

Watchdog: White House broke US law over Ukraine aid 16.01.2020

A watchdog has said the White House violated federal law by withholding aid intended for Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine announced an investigation into possible illegal surveillance of former US Ambassador Yovanovitch.

Advertisement