Ukraine: Pressure mounts for peace deal with Russia

ConflictsUkraineUkraine: Pressure mounts for peace deal with RussiaConflictsUkraineOlwen Atanackovic11/22/2024November 22, 2024Donald Trump's re-election as US president has reignited the debate over a negotiated peace in Ukraine. While Moscow insists that Kyiv abandon plans to join NATO, Ukraine has rejected any peace deal without security guarantees from Western allies.