Ukraine: Presidential aide targeted in assassination attempt

Multiple shots were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's principal aide in a potential assassination attempt on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously wounded in the attack, the country’s interior minister said.

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital city of Kyiv, a police statement said.

A lawmaker told Reuters news agency that the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt.

More to come at dw.com

sc/sms (Reuters, AFP)