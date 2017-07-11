Ukraine president orders general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Thursday on the general mobilization of the population in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness," an entry on the Ukrainian presidency's website said.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation after midnight.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

The Ukrainian leader vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" was falling between Russia and the West.

Ukrainian men age 18-60 prohibited from leaving

Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

The border guard said that this restriction will last for the duration of the period of martial law in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy declared martial law earlier shortly after Russia launched a full-scale attack.

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Protests in Moscow A few brave souls staged an anti-war protest in Moscow, outside the Ukrainian Embassy. Police forces were quick to arrest and whisk them away.

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Japanese-Ukrainian solidarity Ukrainians living in Tokyo also took to the streets to protest against Russia's attacks on their home country.

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Turkish support for Ukraine Protesters gathered outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul to vent their anger in no uncertain terms. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to bar Russian ships from the straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Spanish solidarity This group of protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Madrid. Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, says his country "will defend international law and show solidarity with populations affected by war."

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Distress in Germany Desperation, fear and anger have driven people onto the streets outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Many of them fear for their families and loved ones in Ukraine. Like many others, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly condemned the Russian invasion. "Putin is endangering the lives of countless innocent people and the peace order on our continent. This is Putin's war," he said.

Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world Czechs rally for peace Czech anti-war protesters gathered on Wenceslas Square in Prague to denounce Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said his country had stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Author: Claudia Dehn



Civilians, soldiers killed in the Russian invasion

Zelenskyy announced that 137 citizens, including military personnel, had been killed and over 300 had been injured since Russia invaded.

He called the victims "heroes" in the video address. Zelenskyy said that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites have also been struck.

"They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he said.

Zelenskyy added that all the border guards on Zmiinyi island in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region were killed on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia had taken Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain.

The White House said on Thursday that it was outraged at reports of hostages taken at the facilities at Chernobyl.

Watch video 04:48 Biden addresses Russian war on Ukraine

