 Ukraine president orders general mobilization | News | DW | 24.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine president orders general mobilization

Men between the ages of 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. Ukraine has been "left alone" to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

A Ukrainian soldier during a Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Thursday on the general mobilization of the population in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness," an entry on the Ukrainian presidency's website said.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation after midnight. 

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added. 

The Ukrainian leader vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" was falling between Russia and the West.

Comparison of Ukrainian and Russian military strength

Ukrainian men age 18-60 prohibited from leaving

Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

The border guard said that this restriction will last for the duration of the period of martial law in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy declared martial law earlier shortly after Russia launched a full-scale attack.

  • Police escort two women protesters away from a building

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Protests in Moscow

    A few brave souls staged an anti-war protest in Moscow, outside the Ukrainian Embassy. Police forces were quick to arrest and whisk them away.

  • A group of Ukrainian protesters in Tokyo holding up signs

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Japanese-Ukrainian solidarity

    Ukrainians living in Tokyo also took to the streets to protest against Russia's attacks on their home country.

  • Protesters in Istanbul holding up anti-Putin signs

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Turkish support for Ukraine

    Protesters gathered outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul to vent their anger in no uncertain terms. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to bar Russian ships from the straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

  • A protester in Madrid holds up a sign reading No War

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Spanish solidarity

    This group of protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Madrid. Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, says his country "will defend international law and show solidarity with populations affected by war."

  • A woman crying among a group of protesters in Berlin

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Distress in Germany

    Desperation, fear and anger have driven people onto the streets outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Many of them fear for their families and loved ones in Ukraine. Like many others, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly condemned the Russian invasion. "Putin is endangering the lives of countless innocent people and the peace order on our continent. This is Putin's war," he said.

  • Protesters in Prague holding up anti-war signs

    Standing up for Ukraine: Anti-war protests around the world

    Czechs rally for peace

    Czech anti-war protesters gathered on Wenceslas Square in Prague to denounce Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said his country had stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


Civilians, soldiers killed in the Russian invasion

Zelenskyy announced that 137 citizens, including military personnel, had been killed and over 300 had been injured since Russia invaded.

He called the victims "heroes" in the video address. Zelenskyy said that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites have also been struck.

"They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he said.

Zelenskyy added that all the border guards on Zmiinyi island in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region were killed on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia had taken Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain.

The White House said on Thursday that it was outraged at reports of hostages taken at the facilities at Chernobyl.

Watch video 04:48

Biden addresses Russian war on Ukraine

sdi/rt (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

Advertisement