Ukraine preparing dozens of war crimes cases — live updates

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova has said that her office is preparing war crimes cases against 41 suspects.

"We have 41 suspects in cases with which we will be ready to go to court. All of them concern Article 438 of the [Ukrainian] criminal code on war crimes, but different types of war crimes. There is the bombing of civilian infrastructure, the killing of civilians, rape and looting,'' Venediktova said on Ukrainian television.

The first war crime trial since the start of the invasion began on Friday in Kyiv. The suspect is a 21-year-old Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka.

Ukraine's security service posted a video of the suspect describing how he shot the civilian. Ukraine has been criticized by rights groups for publishing footage and images of prisoners of war, which the say contravenes the Geneva Conventions.

Venediktova said that two more suspects are likely to face preliminary hearings next week.

Previously, Venediktova had said that her office was looking into more than 10,700 potential war crimes involving more than 600 suspects.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: no-one can predict how long war will last

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address that "no-one today can predict how long this war will last."

"This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum," Zelenskyy said. "This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world."

Zelenskyy said he was thankful to countries who have imposed sanctions on Russia and given military and financial support to Kyiv.

"This is the only recipe for protecting freedom in the face of the Russian invasion. And for Western countries, this is not simply an expense. This is not about accounting, it's about the future," Zelenskyy said.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

The president of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, announced the territory would hold a referendum on July 17 on whether to become part of Russia.

US President Joe Biden discussed NATO accession with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to move immediately to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone to discuss stalled Ukraine peace talks.

German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, meeting with his G7 and Ukrainian colleagues, said grain theft by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine was "repugnant."

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced that the bloc was set to increase military aid to Ukraine with a further €500 million ($520 million).

DW correspondent in Kyiv Fanny Facsar said Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east of the country "seems to be working."

