Ukraine peace talks: Germany calls for European involvement

Skip next section No decision should be made over Ukraine's 'head,' Baerbock says

02/13/2025 February 13, 2025 No decision should be made over Ukraine's 'head,' Baerbock says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "no decisions should be made over Ukraine's head," after US President Donald Trump said he agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to "immediately" start negotiations on Ukraine's future.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk public radio on Thursday, Baerbock stressed the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine in order to secure a long term peace truce.

"It is not peace if what happened in 2014 happens, a preparation for an even more brutal offensive," Baerbock said, referring to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula . "That's why we need security guarantees that work."

Baerbock was asked whether she was considering sending German troops to secure a potential ceasefire. She said it was absolutely clear that no troops could be sent alone "if there is no security at all."

The top diplomat however floated the idea of a United Nations-backed "Blue Helmet" mission involving troops from other countries and approved by the UN Security Council.