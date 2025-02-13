Ukraine peace talks: Germany calls for European involvement

Ukraine peace talks: Germany calls for European involvementPublished February 13, 2025last updated February 13, 2025
What you need to know
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a public radio station that peace was at stake and 'Europeans need to brought in'
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Politico deal to end the war should not be imposed on Ukraine
- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said any final deal to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine needs to be 'enduring'
- NATO defense ministers are to discuss military expenditure and the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels
- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says President Donald Trump's talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were "certainly not a betrayal" of Ukraine
Below you can find events concerning Russia's war in Ukraine from February 13, 2025:
No decision should be made over Ukraine's 'head,' Baerbock says
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "no decisions should be made over Ukraine's head," after US President Donald Trump said he agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to "immediately" start negotiations on Ukraine's future.
Speaking to Deutschlandfunk public radio on Thursday, Baerbock stressed the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine in order to secure a long term peace truce.
"It is not peace if what happened in 2014 happens, a preparation for an even more brutal offensive," Baerbock said, referring to Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula . "That's why we need security guarantees that work."
Baerbock was asked whether she was considering sending German troops to secure a potential ceasefire. She said it was absolutely clear that no troops could be sent alone "if there is no security at all."
The top diplomat however floated the idea of a United Nations-backed "Blue Helmet" mission involving troops from other countries and approved by the UN Security Council.
Peace must not be 'imposed' on Ukraine, Germany's Scholz says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that peace must not be imposed on Ukraine, just as much as any solution must involve the United States.
Speaking in an interview with Politico released on Thursday, Scholz said: "The next task is to ensure that there is no imposed peace."
He added that "it is very clear to me that there must be no solution that does not also involve the US."
Though the statements were released after US President Trump's controversial call with Russia's Putin, Politico clarified that the interview was conducted on Wednesday morning, before Trump said he had agreed with Putin on "immediately" starting negotiations on peace in Ukraine.
US defense secretary denies any 'betrayal' of Ukraine after Trump-Putin talks
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has said that an agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to launch peace negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine was "certainly not a betrayal" of Kyiv.
"There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace," Hegseth said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
"That will require both sides recognizing things they don't want to," he said.
Hegseth has previously said it was not realistic for Ukraine to regain all its territory or become a member of NATO.
In response, Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, has said it is "regrettable" that Washington has made "concessions" to Russia ahead of possible peace negotiations.
"In my view it would have been better to speak about a possible NATO membership for Ukraine or possible losses of territory at the negotiating table," Pistorius said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for his part, has stressed that the US must be involved in any solution to the conflict, though there should be no "dictated peace" for Ukraine.
"It is very clear to me that there must be no solution that does not also involve the US," Scholz said in an interview with Politico released on Thursday.
Ukrainian involvement in peace talks 'crucial': NATO chief
NATO chief Mark Rutte has said Ukraine must be involved in any peace talks aimed at stopping Russia's invasion of its territory after US President Donald Trump held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on starting negotiations.
"Of course, this is crucial — (when) we talk about Ukraine, that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine," Rutte told journalists as alliance defense ministers gathered for a Brussels meeting to discuss the conflict.
Rutte said it was vital that any "peace deal is enduring, that Putin knows that this is the end, that he can never again try to capture a piece of Ukraine."
Rutte's remarks were echoed by UK Defense Secretary John Healey, who told reporters: "There can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine. And Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks."
Their comments come amid fears on the part of many observers that Washington may have offered concessions to Moscow that go against Ukraine's interests as a sovereign state.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for European states to be also involved in peace talks.
Europe "will have to live directly" with the consequences of any peace deal, so "it goes without saying that we must be part of the negotiations," he said.