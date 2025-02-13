Ukraine peace talks: Germany calls for European involvement

Skip next section US defense secretary denies any 'betrayal' of Ukraine after Trump-Putin talks

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has said that an agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to launch peace negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine was "certainly not a betrayal" of Kyiv.

"There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace," Hegseth said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"That will require both sides recognizing things they don't want to," he said.

Hegseth has previously said it was not realistic for Ukraine to regain all its territory or become a member of NATO.

In response, Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, has said it is "regrettable" that Washington has made "concessions" to Russia ahead of possible peace negotiations.

"In my view it would have been better to speak about a possible NATO membership for Ukraine or possible losses of territory at the negotiating table," Pistorius said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for his part, has stressed that the US must be involved in any solution to the conflict, though there should be no "dictated peace" for Ukraine.

"It is very clear to me that there must be no solution that does not also involve the US," Scholz said in an interview with Politico released on Thursday.

