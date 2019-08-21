 Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister | News | DW | 29.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine parliament appoints 35-year-old lawyer as new Prime Minister

Ukraine's new parliament meets for the first time, appointing Oleksiy Honcharuk as PM. The former activist and lawyer, who has only three months' government experience, pledged to end corruption and boost the economy.

Oleksiy Honcharuk

Ukraine's new parliament met for the first time on Thursday and selected 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk as the country's prime minister.

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, formerly a comedian who played the president on screen, made the decision after promising to bring in fresh faces to government and move away from an establishment that he says has ruled the country since independence in 1991.

Honcharuk, who has only three months' experience of government in Zelenskiy's administration, pledged economic improvements and an end to corruption when addressing parliament.

"We have more than 10 million people living below the poverty line.... We have war in the east, and above all of this we have corruption. We have to stop it and we will," Honcharuk said in a speech to applauding lawmakers.

'Servant of the People'

Well over half of the 450 seats in parliament now belong to Zelenskiy's new party, "Servant of the People." Facing a hostile parliament after his landslide victory, Zelenskiy called for snap parliamentary elections in July that gave his party 254 seats.

The new MPs quickly approved of the President's appointees for top government jobs, including the selection of Honcharuk.

Zelenskiy's party takes its name from a popular television sitcom in which the President played a high-school teacher turned president. His 254 MPs are all political newcomers like him.

Read more: German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks

New government agenda

Many Ukrainians welcome the change following years of elitist rule. The country is one of Europe's poorest.

"You all have the chance to enter history books as the parliament that did the impossible, which put into practice everything that was not done over previous 28 years" since independence, Zelenskiy said.

The new government hopes to liberalize Ukraine's stagnating economy by introducing economic reforms and encouraging integration into Europe.

The President said that on the agenda is settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine and seeking solutions to the ongoing war with Russian-backed separatists. He also said that Ukrainians expect lawmakers to help return Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Read moreMacron, Putin optimistic on Ukraine, clash on Syria

mvb/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Ukraine ready for peace, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells DW

With conflict simmering in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is hoping to secure a political solution to end a separatist insurgency. He told DW that he has the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (05.07.2019)  

Ukraine: Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party vows 'radical changes'

Ahead of Ukraine's parliamentary election, the party of newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pledged to fight corruption and increase defense spending. Zelenskiy's new party is well ahead in polls. (10.06.2019)  

Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin's approval ratings shot up. Five years later, this euphoria has given way to disillusionment and presented society with a real dilemma. (16.03.2019)  

Macron, Putin optimistic on Ukraine, clash on Syria

The French and Russian leaders have said the change of power in Ukraine has boosted chances of peace in its east. But they were less in agreement over Syria — and how to deal with protests. (19.08.2019)  

German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks

Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said the war in eastern Ukraine "must be stopped." while meeting his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The two diplomats clashed on the issue of media freedom. (22.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Moskau Heiko Maas bei Lawrow

German foreign minister urges Russia, Ukraine to revive peace talks 21.08.2019

Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said the war in eastern Ukraine "must be stopped." while meeting his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The two diplomats clashed on the issue of media freedom.

Deutschland CDU-Parteitag in Hamburg Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko fights to keep power in Kyiv 03.08.2019

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, is increasingly in the crosshairs of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A messy power struggle for the Ukrainian capital lies ahead.

Der ukrainische Präsident Volodymyr Zelenskiy im vom Krieg betroffenen Gebiet Luhansk

Ukraine ready for peace, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells DW 05.07.2019

With conflict simmering in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is hoping to secure a political solution to end a separatist insurgency. He told DW that he has the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Advertisement