Ukraine: Number of refugees reaches 2 million, UN says

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday.

It represents the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Grandi added that a second wave of refugees from Ukraine is likely to be more vulnerable than the first wave,

"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," he said at a press conference in Olso.

"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward," adding that "even more solidarity" will be needed in Europe and beyond.

On Tuesday, corridors allowing the safe evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities were opened, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Where are the refugees going?

Approximately 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine have already fled to Poland, including 141,500 on Monday alone, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

Japan has announced it plans to take in refugees from Ukraine and has so far let eight people into the country, the government in Tokyo said on Tuesday.

Ukraine refugees will need long-term humanitarian aid

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) told DW the fallout of the war in Ukraine will need long-term humanitarian solutions to support the high influx of refugees.

"Even if the (war) were to stop right now, there would be a huge amount of humanitarian need both inside Ukraine which would make people want to leave to find safety," Nancy Dent, Senior Global Communications Officer for the IRC told DW.

"It’s not a situation that’s going to get fixed anytime soon."

She added: "We need people to be guaranteed access to jobs, able to rent houses, to make sure they can really stand on their own two feet again."

Beyond physical support, "the trauma support that they’re going to need is also huge," Dent said.

