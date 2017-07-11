 Ukraine: Number of refugees reaches 2 million, UN says | News | DW | 08.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: Number of refugees reaches 2 million, UN says

The head of the UN's refugee agency has said the number of people fleeing Ukraine has now reached 2 million. Filippo Grandi warned the second wave of refugees is likely to be more vulnerable than the first.

Watch video 02:20

Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis grows amid Russian shelling

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday.

It represents the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. 

Grandi added that a second wave of refugees from Ukraine is likely to be more vulnerable than the first wave,

"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," he said at a press conference in Olso.

"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward," adding that "even more solidarity" will be needed in Europe and beyond.

Watch video 02:45

Poland: Special day care for Ukrainian refugee children

Where are the refugees going?

Approximately 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine have already fled to Poland, including 141,500 on Monday alone, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

Japan has announced it plans to take in refugees from Ukraine and has so far let eight people into the country, the government in Tokyo said on Tuesday.

Map showing refugee movements

Ukraine refugees will need long-term humanitarian aid

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) told DW the fallout of the war in Ukraine will need long-term humanitarian solutions to support the high influx of refugees.

"Even if the (war) were to stop right now, there would be a  huge amount of humanitarian need both inside Ukraine which would make people want to leave to find safety," Nancy Dent, Senior Global Communications Officer for the IRC told DW.

"It’s not a situation that’s going to get fixed anytime soon."

She added: "We need people to be guaranteed access to jobs, able to rent houses, to make sure they can really stand on their own two feet again."

Beyond physical support, "the trauma support that they’re going to need is also huge," Dent said.

Watch video 03:50

Number of refugees 'will continue to rise': Nancy Dent speaks to DW

fh/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis grows amid Russian shelling  

UN: Europe's fastest refugee crisis since WWII  

Advertisement