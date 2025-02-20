Ukraine: No joint statement after Zelenskyy, US envoy talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, amid a drive by the White House to end the war.

But, at US request, the pair did not issue a joint statement or address reporters' questions following the talks, Zelenskyy's spokesperson said.

Ahead of the meeting, Kellogg said the goal of the trip was to "listen" to Ukraine's concerns and report back on them to the White House.

Kellogg's visit, however, is overshadowed by Trump's repeated insults of the Ukrainian president. Trump has called Zelenskyy a "dictator" and accused him of having done a "terrible" job, after Zelenskyy said Trump was living in a Russia-created "disinformation space."

