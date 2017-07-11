Ukraine: NATO alarmed by Russian troop buildup on border

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern on Monday about Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine.

He also vowed that the trans-Atlantic defense alliance will stand with Kyiv in the face of any potential Russian aggression.

What did Stoltenberg say?

"NATO remains vigilant. We are monitoring this situation very closely," Stoltenberg said following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Any further provocation or aggressive actions by Russia would be of serious concern. We call on Russia to be transparent about its miltiary activities."

Ukraine has estimated that as many 100,000 Russian troops are present in the border area, which Stoltenberg called "dangerous."

"We see an unusual concentration of troops, and we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine," the NATO chief said.

Germany, UK also raise alarm

Meanwhile, Germany called on Moscow to exercise "restraint" in the border region.

"In order not to further aggravate an already tense situation, it's important for Russia to exercise restraint with regards to military activities and movements," German Foreign Spokesperson Christofer Burger told journalists on Monday. "We are watching these military activities by Russia with concern."

The UK also commented on the escalating situation, and called for solidarity with Ukraine.

"We are seeing a concerning situation at that border. We remain in unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will continue to support them in the face of Russian hostility," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The US and France previously discussed the buildup on Sunday. Western countries are particularly concerned that Russia may attempt to invade Ukrainian territory, similar to the Kremlin-backed takeover of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

