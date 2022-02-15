Ukraine: MediaFit Creators Fund now accepting applications

DW Akademie is now accepting applications for its MediaFit - Creators Fund. The project is designed to support independent local media outlets and individual journalists to assist them in keeping up with the fast-paced digitalization process and being innovative in their storytelling. DW Akademie is implementing this project in southern and eastern Ukraine together with Canal France International (CFI) and the Lithuanian Public Broadcaster (LRT) with support from the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

There will be a live Q & A for all your questions on February 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM UA time. You can access the session here.

The Creators Fund is one core element of the DW Akademie's MediaFit project. The goal of the Creators Fund is to push for a bigger variety of media content that is interesting and useful to regional audiences.

Eligible media products must target regional audience(s) in at least one of these 10 regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Chernihiv. Attention is paid to improving the delivery of quality content in exciting media formats.

Mobile journalism at the opening of the MediaHub in Odessa

Funding is available for media creators (including for example citizen journalists, professional journalists, editors) and media entities (media companies, creative agencies, production companies, etc.). Applicants must have a proven track record of content creation that has been published or released either locally or internationally and must have residency in Ukraine. Products have either to be in Ukrainian or there needs to be a Ukrainian version.

Successful applicants will receive between 1,000 and 12,000 Euros for the realization of their media product(s). The funding shall cover the full cycle of content production.

Eligible formats include fictional and non-fictional media products, as well as hybrids. Those can include but are not limited to:

Videos - Explainer, video report, video program, talk show

Multimedia formats: Interactive formats, articles with video/audio

Web formats - Website, landing page, infographics

Audio formats - Podcast, audio program

Text formats - Long-read, essay, newsletter, text blog, research

Photo Formats - Photo reportages

Social media formats - Reels, SM live-streams, Insta-galleries, Facebook posts, Telegram channel with content

Interested parties can find the application form here (in Ukrainian)with a link to a Google Drive folder with application templates and a FAQ (in English and Ukrainian).

If you have any questions or need clarification, please contact us via

dw-akademie.ukraine.eu-projects@dw.com with the email subject line "Question on Creators Fund Season 1".

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.