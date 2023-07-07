Ukraine: Mariupol commanders return home with Zelenskyy

Skip next section US pledges continued support to Ukraine after 500 days of war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked 500 days since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine by vowing his country would remain steadfast in its support Kyiv.

"Ukrainians have fought bravely to defend their country, freedom and right to determine their own future. The US will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and durable peace," Blinken said.

The US and its allies would continue to provide support so that Ukraine can defend itself and "be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes," he added.

"The Russian government remains the sole obstacle to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," said Blinken, who accused the Kremlin of attempting "to subjugate Ukraine, seize its land, topple its democratically elected government."