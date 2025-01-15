Ukraine: Major power cuts after 'massive' Russian strike

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Polish PM: Russia planned acts of terror against Poland, other countries

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a press conference on Wednesday that he had credible intelligence that Russia "was planning acts of terrorism in the air, and not only against Poland."

Speaking after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk said Moscow had planned to use airlines "worldwide" to commit terrorism.

Asked about challenges the EU and Ukraine might face in protecting themselves when a less friendly US president is in office — Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20 — Tusk said the "US will work with Europe on security if we take security challenges seriously."

Now that the two countries had set aside a long-standing feud over the return of the bodies of Polish nationals killed in massacres during World War II, Tusk also said Poland would take a leading role to "break the impasse" that has developed within the EU in regards to Ukraine's ascension to the bloc.