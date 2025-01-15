Ukraine: Major power cuts after 'massive' Russian strike

Ukraine: Major power cuts after 'massive' Russian strikePublished January 15, 2025last updated January 15, 2025
What you need to know
Ukraine's national grid operator said it had to make emergency power cuts to six regions following a Russian attack on its infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Poland as the two countries neared a breakthrough in a decadesold dispute related to World War II-era killings.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on January 15, 2024:
Polish PM: Russia planned acts of terror against Poland, other countries
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a press conference on Wednesday that he had credible intelligence that Russia "was planning acts of terrorism in the air, and not only against Poland."
Speaking after meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk said Moscow had planned to use airlines "worldwide" to commit terrorism.
Asked about challenges the EU and Ukraine might face in protecting themselves when a less friendly US president is in office — Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20 — Tusk said the "US will work with Europe on security if we take security challenges seriously."
Now that the two countries had set aside a long-standing feud over the return of the bodies of Polish nationals killed in massacres during World War II, Tusk also said Poland would take a leading role to "break the impasse" that has developed within the EU in regards to Ukraine's ascension to the bloc.
Russia targeting 'undesirable' publications, UK says
The UK's Ministry of Defence said that during 2024, a large number of journalists and readers of certain publications had been fined.
"Russian courts issued a significant number of fines to journalists and readers of media outlets that the Russian authorities declared 'undesirable'," the MOD said citing Russian independent media organization Mediazona.
Most of those fined were authors, editors or commentators the MOD said.
"The fines are almost certainly intended to deter independent media outlets from reporting anything that contradicts or criticizes official Russian narratives regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the MOD said.
Various media outlets have been banned by Russian authorities since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including DW which has been labeled a "foreign agent."
Australian PM warns of 'strongest action possible' amid reports captured citizen killed
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese warned that his government would take strong action if reports that an Australian national, captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
"We call upon Russia to immediately confirm Oscar Jenkins' status. We remain gravely concerned," Albanese told reporters.
"We will await the facts to come out. But if there has been any harm caused to Oscar Jenkins, that is absolutely reprehensible. And the Australian government will take the strongest action possible," Albanese added.
In December, a video emerged on social media showing Oscar Jenkins, dressed in military fatigues with his hands bound, appearing to be interrogated and struck by Russian soldiers.
Moscow said that it was "not aware" if Australia had raised the specific case with its Foreign Ministry, but said foreigners fighting with Ukraine were "legal targets" for Russian troops.
"We are well aware that foreign mercenaries are taking part in the conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"They are fighting against our military with weapons in their hands. Accordingly, they become legal targets," he added.
Zelenskyy says Russia launched 40 missiles overnight
The disruption to the power grid in eastern Ukraine was part of a wider, extensive aerial attack launched by Russia overnight on Wednesday.
"The enemy continues to terrorize Ukrainians," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook, telling residents to stay in shelters as air raid warnings continued to sound across the country.
President Zelenskyy said that Moscow had sent more than 40 missiles, at least 30 of which were shot down.
"It is the middle of the winter, and Russia's goal remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to travel to Poland on Wednesday, the Polish government has said, following a breakthrough in a historic dispute between the two countries.
Although Warsaw has been a staunch ally of Kyiv since the beginning of the invasion, a row over World War II-era killings has prevented the two countries from deepening ties for years.
During the war, Poland says that some 100,000 ethnic Poles were killed by Ukrainian nationalists. Ukraine has long maintained that thousands of Ukrainians were then killed in reprisal massacres.
Warsaw has been requesting that bodies thought to be in mass graves in Ukraine be exhumed and returned to Poland, something Kyiv had long refused to allow.
Zelenskyy will hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit, during which the exhumations will be a main topic of discussion. Poland had said it would block Ukrainian ascension to the European Union unless such a deal was reached.
Germany to deliver 60 more air defense missiles — report
Germany will soon deliver dozens more IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine, German news agency DPA reported.
The $60 million (€58 million) delivery of 60 missiles to boost Kyiv's air defenses comes after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday.
Ahead of Germany's federal elections on February 23, Pistorious promised that Berlin would continue to support Kyiv no matter the outcome of the vote.
Pistorius said he hoped that Germany would find a way to send Ukraine another multion-billion euro aid package ahead of the vote, but that it was difficult without a fixed budget for 2025.
Disputes over the budget in the fall eventually led to the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, prompting the upcoming snap election.
Power cuts announced after Kyiv says Russia fired cruise missiles
Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo announced emergency power cuts in several regions following what it described as a "massive" Russian airstrike on its installations.
The regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad were all affected, it said.
In a separate statement, Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko said that "preventative measures" involving the country's energy distribution were also in force.
Earlier in the morning, authorities issued a nationwide air alert, warning that Russian cruise missiles were incoming.
"Kryvyi Rig — take cover! A missile from the south is heading in your direction!" the Air Force said on Telegram, referring to the central Ukrainian city.
It also said a "group of cruise missiles" was headed for the capital, Kyiv.
In its nearly three years of war on Ukraine, Russia has regularly targeted energy infrastructure during the harsh winter months.
es/ab (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)