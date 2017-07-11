Ukraine: Lviv hit by fresh strikes, several killed — live updates

Ukraine says western city of Lviv hit by fresh strikes, at least 7 killed

Zelenskyy calls on world to respond to allegations of torture by Russian forces

Remaining forces in Mariupol encircled by Russian forces, Ukraine says

Kyiv completes EU membership questionnaire to begin accession talks

This story was last updated at 12:28 UTC.

Georgian sanctions can't affect Russian economy — parliament speaker

Speaker to the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said that the country will not impose sanctions on Russia because they cannot affect Russia's economy.

"As for Georgia's direct sanctions against Russia, they cannot have any impact on the Russian economy," Papuashvili said at a briefing on Monday after a parliamentary delegation had visited Ukraine.

"We have told our Ukrainian colleagues that Georgia will not become a territory where it will be possible for Russia to circumvent the international sanctions it has established," Papuashvili added.

On March 1, Ukraine recalled its ambassador from Georgian capital Tbilisi after Georgia declined to impose direct sanctions on Russia.

More than 5 million flee Ukraine — UN

More than 4.9 million citizens of Ukraine have fled the country following Russia's invasion, the UN's refugee agency (UNCHR) said.

UNHCR said nearly 215,000 nationals of other countries residing in Ukraine have also fled.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who escaped. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes.

"Refugees from Ukraine, the vast majority women and children, face increased risks of sexual exploitation, abuse and human trafficking," UNHCR said.

UNCHR estimated that 7.1 people have been internally displaced within Ukraine.

Italy reopens Kyiv embassy

Italy has reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Italy had moved its diplomats to Lviv shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Spain and France have also announced they will move their reopen their embassies in Kyiv, and Turkey has already relocated its embassy back to Ukraine's capital from the sotuhwestern city of Chernivtsi.

German doctors volunteer to go to Ukraine

More than 1,100 doctors have signed up to volunteer in Ukraine and its neighboring countries, the German Medical Association chief Klaus Reinhardt told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

The medical professionals put their names down in an online portal to go and help treat sick people as well as those wounded in the war.

"The number shows just how much solidarity there is among doctors with the people in Ukraine," Reinhardt said. "Volunteering there poses a risk to their lives after all," he added.

The German Medical Association is in talks with German foreign and health ministries, as well as the embassies of Ukraine and neighboring countries that are hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

"As soon as the government notifies us of the need to deploy international humanitarian missions, we will be able provide sufficient numbers of doctors," Reinhardt told RND.

Russian, Ukrainian videos suggest 'prisoner swap'

Two alleged British fighters captured in Ukraine appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for pro-Moscow politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Ukrainian authorities.

The two men spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man.

Tens of thousands of international fighters have volunteered with Ukraine's armed forces since the start of Russia's invasion.

Medvedchuk was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last week. He had been detained on suspicion of treason until February, when Ukrainian authorities said he had escaped.

Also on Monday, Ukraine's security service released a video showing Medvedchuk asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange him for the evacuation of people trapped in Mariupol.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for publishing images and videos of prisoners of war as it is considered a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Watch video 01:07 Ukraine arrests top pro-Russian politician Medvedchuk

Russia, Ukraine release videos Captured British fighters appear on Russian TV

Two British fighters captured in Ukraine appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for opposition politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Ukrainian authorities.

The two men spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man.

Tens of thousands of international fighters have volunteered with Ukraine's armed forces since the start of Russia's invasion.

Medvedchuk was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last week. He had been detained on suspicion of treason until February, when Ukrainian authorities said he escaped.

More Ukrainians returning home than arriving in Poland — Polish border guard

Poland's border guard on Monday counted more people leaving for Ukraine from Poland than going in the opposite direction.

The border guard reported that some 19,3000 people had left Poland for Ukraine over the past 24 hours. Some 17,300 people entered Poland from Ukraine in the same period.

According to UN figures, more than 2.81 million people have fled from Ukraine to Poland since February 24.

People returning to Ukraine mostly travel to areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army.

Watch video 01:39 Ukrainians return to Kyiv in search for family and normalcy

Moscow mayor says 200,000 residents could lose jobs

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the AFP news agency that around 200,000 people in the Russian capital were at risk of losing their jobs as foreign companies leave the Russian market.

Sobyanin said that Moscow authorities would support people who have lost their jobs by providing training and temporary and socially important work.

Lviv houses 'infrastructure' that could be of interest to Russian forces

DW correspondent Emmanuelle Shaze said that there were air sirens in Lviv the morning that saw missile strikes that killed seven people and injured 12.

"Everybody just took shelter, went into bunkers," Shaze said.

There have been five airstrikes confirmed by the mayor of the city of Lviv.

Shaze said that following the blasts "there were 40 cars damaged, there were also windows shattered in a nearby hotel with a lot of civilians currently residing in that hotel."

Asked on whether there were any military targets in Lviv, Shaze said that there is "infrastructure" that would be of interest to Russian forces. "For security reasons, the Ukrainian government is not going to list" such facilities, she added.

Shaze said it was interesting to note how calmly residents reacted to air sirens. "They're being very disciplined about it," Shaze said.

"It also shows that they know what's to come — that they're prepared for it."

Watch video 02:08 DW's Emmanuelle Chaze in Lviv

Spain to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview for the Antena 3 broadcaster that Madrid will reopen its embassy in Kyiv "shortly."

The country's embassy was evacuated from Ukraine to Poland shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

"We will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kyiv in Ukraine shortly, in the coming days, as another show of the commitment of the Spanish government, of Spanish society, with the people of Ukraine," Sanchez said.

Sanchez's announcement follows Turkey's decision to move its embassy back to Kyiv from the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. Likewise, France announced last week it would move its embassy from the western city of Lviv back to Ukraine's capital.

Russia can't live on reserves — Central Bank governor

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that Russia's economy cannot survive indefinitely on its financial reserves and will have to transform itself to deal with sanctions.

Nabiullina said it would take until 2024 to bring inflation back to its 4% target.

"The period when the economy can live on reserves is finite. And already in the second and third quarter we will enter a period of structural transformation and the search for new business models," she said.

"Russian manufacturers will need to search for new partners, logistics, or switch to the production of products of previous generations," Nabiullina said, adding that it will "take time" for exporters to find new partners and logistical arrangements.

Watch video 01:35 Are Russian gas and oil sanctions next?

Ukraine says no evacuation corridors for second day

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine was halting the evacuation of civilians from front ine towns and cities for a second consecutive day.

Vereshchuk accused Russian forces of blocking evacuation routes.

"Unfortunately, today, April 18, there will be no humanitarian corridors. In violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers have not stopped blocking and shelling humanitarian routes," Vereshchuk said.

Several killed in Lviv strikes

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that five "powerful" missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding to the blasts. He said more details would follow.

Sadovyi said seven people were killed and 12 wounded in overnight missile strikes.

Regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a car tire replacement facility.

Lviv has been considered a safe haven as it is relatively less affected by the fighting than other parts of Ukraine.

Local authorities have also reported explosions in the Ukrainian southern region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Watch video 01:58 Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv

Russia says it destroyed four Ukrainian arms depots

Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited the country's Defense Ministry as saying that it had destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight.

Russian forces used Iskander missiles to hit the depots, the ministry said.

The ministry claimed that it hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Watch video 03:34 DW's Konstantin Eggert on Russian offensive

Mariupol slowing Russian advance — UK Defense Ministry

Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily intelligence update that Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has slowed Russia's advance in the east of the country.

"Russian commanders will be concerned with the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol", the ministry said.

"Concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia's advance elsewhere."

The ministry also claimed there that large areas of infrastructure had been destroyed in the city and the population had suffered significant casualties under Russian siege. The ministry compared the destruction to the effects of Russian bombing in Syria and in Chechnya.

Watch video 04:02 No signs of surrender in Mariupol as Russian ultimatum expires

Kyiv: Russia to launch new offensive in Donbas

The Russian military has almost finished preparing for a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, the Ukrainian military said.

"In the eastern operational area, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are completing the formation of an offensive force," the Ukrainian General Staff said in a Monday report.

The general staff reported Russian airstrikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv and predicted additional attacks in the south of the country as Russian forces attempt to break through to the Kherson region.

Zelenskyy calls on world to respond to torture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have carried out acts of torture and kidnappings in the southeast of his country and called on the world to respond.

"Torture chambers are built there," Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. "They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities."

He also said humanitarian aid was stolen, creating famine conditions.

Watch video 03:08 Hundreds manage to flee Mariupol

Ukraine's foreign minister says Mariupol siege could end talks

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said the situation in Mariupol remains heartbreakingly dire and said continued attacks there could present Ukraine with a "red line" ending peace talks.

Kuleba said the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians still trapped in the southeastern port city are effectively encircled by Russian forces.

Watch video 03:16 Ukraine war: DW's Rebecca Ritters in Kyiv

Ukraine completes EU membership questionnaire

The deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Ihor Zhovkva, said Ukraine completed a questionnaire that forms the basis for the start of EU accession talks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskyy when she visited Kyiv on April 8. She pledged to jumpstart the country's EU membership application following Russia's invasion.

Watch video 02:30 Learning in the 'welcome class': Ukrainian students attend German schools

Zhovkva said, "Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side."

He added that Kyiv hopes to acquire candidate member status during a European Council meeting in June.

Summary of events in Russia's war on Ukraine on Easter Sunday

With thousands of Ukrainian fighters still held up in a steelworks plant in Mariupol, the Russian military "continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on the city," Ukraine's army headquarters said.

"The city still has not fallen," Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told US broadcaster ABC. "There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

Russia previously issued an ultimatum to Ukrainian forces to surrender or be "eliminated." No reports of surrender came from the city despite the ultimatum expiring the morning of Easter Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), regarding Ukraine's financial stability and the post-war reconstruction of the country. Ukraine also asked G7 nations for $50 billion (€46 billion) in financial support.

The EU said it is allocating a further €50 million ($54 million) in funding to give humanitarian support to people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Sunday edition of Germany's Bild newspaper that the EU is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia which would affect the country's banking and energy sectors.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense system had shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in the region of Kharkiv.

Watch video 01:56 Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine

In his Easter message, Pope Francis said Ukraine was "sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged."

sdi, ar/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)