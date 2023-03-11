  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine looks to secure infrastructure from winter strikes

November 3, 2023

As cold weather sets in, Ukrainian authorities are expecting Moscow to make another attempt to destroy civilian infrastructure like the electric grid. But Kyiv says this year it's prepared to defend itself and keep its cities on the grid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YLxg