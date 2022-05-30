Ukraine: Life in what remains of Niu-York

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After the Russian attacks, many in Ukrainian Niu-York are facing the ruins of their existence. But residents refuse to give up.
A Ukraine court has sentenced two Russian soldiers to over 11 years in prison for the shelling of civilian buildings. Meanwhile, Ukraine says Russia controls "around half" of Sievierodonetsk. DW has the latest.
Vladimir Putin has ordered the fast-tracking of Russian passports for residents of southern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk Oblast has told DW Russia is "completely destroying" Sievierodonetsk.
Russian troops are reported to have entered the city of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy resistance. Meanwhile, Ukraine's president is set to address European leaders at a special EU summit. Follow DW for the latest.
Russia has confirmed the capture of the strategic town of Lyman after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed resistance in the Donbas region.
