Ukraine leader backs Zozulya after 'Nazi' chants

Both teams and Spain's La Liga jointly backed Sunday's decision made at half-time by the referee to suspend the game hosted in Madrid, after local fans defied the Vallecas stadium announcer and chanted "Zozulya you are a Nazi" at Ukrainian international Roman Zozulya.

In February 2017, Zozulya was shunned during a brief spell at Rayo Vallecano, a team based in Madrid's working class Vallecas neighbourhood, and whose fans are known for left-wing activism.

The striker denied at the time belonging to far-right groups in his native Ukraine and disputed holding extreme political views.

He did, however, admit to financially supporting Ukrainian troops battling against pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

'True patriot'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday the entire country backed Zozulya who he called "not only a cool football player but a true patriot."

"Roman Zozulya, not only your team supports you, the whole of Ukraine supports you," Zelensky said on social media.

Albacete, whom Zozulya later joined in 2017 as a free agent, said Sunday's game suspension had "one objective, which is to safeguard the values of our competition and the sport we all love."

The Ukrainian embassy in Spain strongly condemned "the new provocation" against Zozulya.

"Insults and threats against Roman Zozulya are absolutely unfair and unacceptable," the mission said in a statement, adding that loving one's country and taking care of its destiny was natural for a conscious citizen in a civilized world.

Read more: Hertha Berlin youth team walks off after racist abuse

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Caught in the crossfire Every evening, the shelling begins around sunset. The front lines near Donetsk see nightly mortar and machine gun fire as the conflict between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists’ rages on. Caught in the crossfire are many elderly civilians who are too impoverished to go elsewhere. Ivan Polansky, above, surveys the damage on his home in Zhovanka.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines ‘Waiting for a shell’ Residents of Zhovanka in the so-called ‘gray zone,’ a thin strip of land separating warring militaries, line up to see a visiting doctor. Medics hold pop-up clinics in the town once a week. "Each day, you are waiting for the shell to land on your house and you never know when it’s going to come," said local resident Ludmila Studerikove.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Without electricity and heating Zhovanka was once home to 1,000 people, but the number has dwindled to about 200 since the war began in mid-2014. It has been three months since residents have had electricity and gas. "Sometimes I’m so scared that I lay in bed at night and just shake,” Studerikove said. “My husband stays by my side and holds my hand."

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Nowhere else to go Olexander Voroshkov, program coordinator for the regional charity SOS Kramatorsk, said residents continue to live in half-destroyed homes with leaky roofs, even through the winters, because rent in nearby Ukrainian cities has skyrocketed since the beginning of the conflict. "Rents in Kramatorsk are now similar to those in Kiev, but the salaries are much lower than in Kiev," Voroshkov said.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Reliance on humanitarian aid Women line up to receive medicine and multivitamins in Zhovanka. Food and humanitarian supplies are delivered to the town by charity organizations, as crossing checkpoints sometimes requires people to wait more than a day in line. "We had everything; we had fresh air, nature. It was very nice here. Now we just have the cold," said local resident Vera Sharovarova.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Adapting to DNR frontlines Vera Anoshyna, left, speaks with neighbors in Spartak, a town in what is now the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). Anoshyna said she has done her best to adapt to the conflict. "If you don’t have water, you find it," she said. "If you don’t have electricity, you find a solution. But you never know where the next bomb will land."

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Six broken ribs Svetlana Zavadenko stands before her home in Spartak. She was injured when the walls collapsed after several mortars exploded in her yard. Neighbors had to dig Zavadenko out of the rubble and she was sent to the hospital with six broken ribs and a ruptured liver. She smokes “Minsk” brand cigarettes and laughs when asked what she thinks about the war.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines 'We lost hope' Zavadenko recovered from her injuries and lives alone with several pets. Spartak has not had electricity, gas, or water services since 2014, so she uses a grill to cook her food. For firewood, she goes to an abandoned furniture factory nearby and collects plywood. "Last winter we thought [the war] would finish, but now, honestly, we lost hope," she said.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines Possibility of a drawdown Damage from shelling on the outskirts of Donetsk. Despite past failures in deescalating the war, a new ceasefire may be in sight after an October peace summit in Berlin, where Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was ready to end hostilities in eastern Ukraine and would withdraw troops from the region.

Ukraine: Living on the front lines 'We lost too many soldiers to stop now' Even if both sides agree on a ceasefire, they will face opposition from their militaries, who claim their sacrifices were too heavy to simply put down their weapons. "We lost too many soldiers to stop now," said Vladimir Parkhamovich, colonel of the 81st Airmobile Brigade in the Ukrainian military. "If they give us an order [to stop] we’ll consider them traitors." Author: Diego Cupolo



Suspensions common

It's the latest in a series of match abandonments in diverse contexts in Europe, including Hertha Berlin's youth team walking off on Saturday after alleged racist abuse by rival players.

In mid-November, Dutch Den Bosch fans denigrated Excelsior Rotterdam's forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira. Earlier in November, Italian striker Mario Balotelli walked off the pitch briefly over racist chants.

November 17: Rotterdam's Moreira accompanied by teammates as they leave the field

In October, Bulgarian fans taunted visiting England black players.

When Sunday's Rayo-Albacete match was suspended, the half-time score was goalless. Albacete were down to 10 men after striker Eddy Silvester was sent off.

