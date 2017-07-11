Ukraine latest: US says Russia moving troops closer

US President Joe Biden warned late Thursday more Russian troops moving toward the border with Ukraine, indicating an invasion could begin within days.

The warning came after NATO allies voiced concern that Moscow was seeking a pretext for war, with some 150,000 Russian troops posted around the border with Ukraine.

Some 60% of Russia's ground forces are close to the frontier.

"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden said the US had "reason to believe" that Russia is "engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in," but he did not provide details.

Russia says tanks, jets pulled back

The Kremlin — which has long considered Ukraine to be part of its sphere of influence — says it does not plan to invade.

However, it considers NATO's expansion eastward an existential threat, and is demanding that the alliance promises it will never allow Ukraine to join.

Russia on Friday said it was pulling back more tanks and other armored vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border.

"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also said that 10 Su-24 war planes were being moved from the annexed Crimean peninsula to airfields in other regions as part of drills.

Germany urges Russia to change tack

As Western leaders arrived in Germany for the Munich Security Conference (MSC), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Moscow needed to show "serious steps towards de-escalation."

She accused Russia — in its call for NATO to close the door to Kyiv — of making demands reminiscent of the Cold War.

"With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement.

This year's MSC is overshadowed by the fear of a large-scale war in Ukraine, with a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers on the crisis scheduled on the sidelines. Unlike in previous years, Russia did not send a delegation to the MSC.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Baerbock said, "It is a loss that Russia is not taking advantage of this opportunity."

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken, the most senior US officials present at this year's event, arrived in Germany late Thursday.

Spain says NATO is no threat

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Friday also said Russia should start de-escalation and that NATO and the European Union posed no threat to it.

"Neither NATO nor the EU have a hidden agenda or hidden interests or anything that cannot be explained," Albares told the radio station Onda Cero. "War is totally avoidable and unnecessary."

EU 'ready to mobilize' humanitarian aid

The EU Commission vice-president, Margaritis Schinas, told German newspaper Die Welt in comments published Friday that the EU could expect anywhere between 20,000 and over one million refugees in the event of military escalation in Ukraine.

He also said that roughly 20,000 EU citizens remain in Ukraine at present. In the event of a dramatic escalation of hostilities, they would likely need assistance to evacuate the country.

The EU is "ready to mobilize significant humanitarian aid and help with civilian protection," he said.

Blinken and Lavrov to meet as diplomatic frenzy continues

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was due to talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday.

Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "if there is no further invasion of Ukraine," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said late Thursday.

The announcement came hours after Blinken addressed the UN Security Council and warned that US intelligence shows Russian forces are preparing to attack Ukraine in the "coming days."

Price said the meeting was initiated by the US "because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue." US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak with NATO allies Friday to continue coordinating a path for Russia to de-escalate.

