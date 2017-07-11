Ukraine latest: UK issues sanctions on Russian banks

Russia has recognized and ordered troops into the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk

Germany says approval of Nord Stream 2 cannot go forward

The EU is set to impose fresh sanctions on Russia and has announced potential targets

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council has condemned the 'violation' of international law

This article was last updated at 12:30 UTC

EU announces possible sanctions targets

The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, said that a meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place today at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) where a package of sanctions against Russia will be decided.

The meeting will consider sanctions on:

• those involved in the decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent"

• banks financing Russian military and other operations in eastern Ukraine

• the Russian state's access to EU's capital and financial markets and services

• trade from Luhansk and Donetsk to and from the EU

Michel and von der Leyen concluded by emphasizing the EU's solidarity with Ukraine in what is a dire hour for European security, or what the statement by the two European presidents terms "the illegal actions of Russia."

Putin denies intentions to rebuild Soviet empire

Putin said he recognizes the sovereignty of other former Soviet republics not Ukraine once considered "captive nations" after they were incorporated by force into the Soviet Union at the end of World War 2 and the start of the Cold War.

He said Ukraine's sovereignty was in question due to "external influence" and also denied he intends to "restore empire."

The old Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991 at the Belavezha villa at the Soviet state dacha near Viskuli in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in what is modern day Belarus. There the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine signed accords which dissolved what remained of the Soviet Union.

Putin has previously called the collapse of the Soviet Union the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the twentieth century. The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania which were all incorporated into the former Soviet Union are currently members of NATO.

Kyiv recalls senior diplomat from Moscow

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it had recalled the charge d'affaires at its embassy in Moscow for consultations on Tuesday. The charge, usually the number two at an embassy, fulfills the functions of ambassador when there is not one in place or when an ambassador is out of country.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was considering severing diplomatic relations with Russia over the decision to recognize the occupied regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as "independent."

German Chancellor says Nord Stream 2 cannot go ahead

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Nord Stream 2 cannot go ahead now in these crisis circumstances. He said the approval process has been halted as Der Spiegel reports Germany's economics minister, Robert Habeck, has withdrawn the original positive certification of the pipeline.

Scholz also commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his unwillingness to be provoked into a major conflict. He also said he still has hopes diplomacy and the Normandy Format talks consisting of Germany, France, Russia remain important.

Germany's stance on weapons exports to Ukraine remains unchanged, Scholz said, noting Germany would focus on providing economic support to Ukraine's ailing economy.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto also said Tuesday that Russia's decision could negatively impact the security assessment for a joint Finnish-Russian nuclear plant in Pyhäjoki in the northwest of his country. Shortly after, the defense minister said Finland will reassess the overall safety of Rosatom’s nuclear project, Helsingen Sanomat reported.

Russian Duma votes to ratify 'independence' of Luhansk, Donetsk

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted Tuesday to ratify friendship treaties with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The vote concluded with a standing ovation from Duma members.

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it will recognize the independent republics of Luhansk and Donetsk as the territories currently controlled by Russian-backed proxy forces.

Germany's AfD rejects sanctions on Russia

The parliamentary group of Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) said it rejects sanctions on Russia over its recognition of regions of eastern Ukraine as "independent."

Honorary chairman Alexander Gauland and foreign policy spokesman Petr Bystron placed blame on the West for the crisis.

"The current situation is a consequence of the eastward expansion the eastward expansion of NATO after the end of the Cold War," Bystron said.

They said the fate of the territories Russia has proclaimed "independent" would be decided by the local people in a referendum, a near replica of the actions that took place when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Bystron has aligned himself in the past with American far right personalities who express similarly friendly views towards Russia.

Zelenskyy calls for Nord Stream 2 to be shutdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared at a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis, his first public appearance since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognize occupied parts of eastern Ukraine as "independent."

Zelenskyy called for Nord Stream 2 to be shutdown immediately and said the fate of European security would be decided in Ukraine today.

However, Zelenskyy added, "We believe that there will be no major war against Ukraine."

He also called on European nations to build up their defense capabilities immediately. He noted the threat to other nations by an expansionist power like Russia.

Erdogan slams Russia's recognition of occupied regions as 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Russia's move to recognize the regions of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian-backed separatists as "unacceptable" on Tuesday.

Erdogan also called on both sovereign nations to respect international law.

Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine lacks the right to sovereignty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Ukraine lacks the right to sovereignty.

He also dismissed the sanctions being imposed by Western nations.

"Well, we're used to it," Lavrov said, adding, "We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason."

Fighting picks up on the 'line of contact' overnight

Russia resumed shelling on the line of contact between Ukraine and the Russian-backed separatists occupying parts of the two eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reports according to a diplomatic source.

The Ukrainian army recorded the deaths of two of its soldiers and said 18 more were seriously injured. One civilian in the town of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region was also reportedly killed and five civilians there suffered injuries.

Fighting picked up overnight following Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the two republics as "independent" from Ukraine.

Russian allies Syria and Iran show support

Syria said it supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed independent republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Syrian state-run news agency SANA said Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad told the Valdai discussion club in Moscow Tuesday, "What the West is doing against Russia today is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war."

Russia has supported its ally, Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad, militarily since he faced a popular uprising against his rule in 2011, leading to hundreds of thousands of dead and millions of refugees dispersed mostly across neighboring countries with thousands also residing in Germany.

Another Russian ally, Iran, urged both Russia and Ukraine to show "restraint" as it blamed the US and NATO for the ratcheting up of tensions between the two sovereign states.

An Iranian foreign ministry statement called on both nations to "avoid any action that could aggravate tensions."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said, "We are following the issues related to this country with sensitivity."

Stocks in Moscow and Europe tumble as Ukraine's currency loses value

Russia's stock exchange fell almost 9% early Tuesday as it continued its nosedive on fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the fourth day in a row, Moscow stocks have tumbled and the leading index, MOEX, has lost more than a quarter of its value.

Elsewhere, European stocks and equity markets plunged as oil and safe assets like gold rallied. Brent crude, already up 25% this year due to a surge in demand, rallied, approaching the $100 mark, the first time since 2014 that has occurred. Russia is heavily reliant on oil and gas and high energy prices can help it to fuel a war economy.

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad al-Kaabi, addressed the crisis during a plenary session of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), saying the group of gas producing countries would not support non-UN economic sanctions levied against its any of its members. Russia is a member of the group.

The Ukrainian hryvnia lost 1% of its value.

UK holds emergency meeting, Johnson says Putin 'gravely miscalculated'

The UK held a national emergency security committee meeting early on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin will have "gravely miscalculated" if Russia opts for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine it seems prepared to launch and the UK will impose sanctions immediately.

After the meeting, Johnson told reporters, "I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country."

Johnson said UK sanctions are "targeted not just at entities in Donbas and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself — targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can."

The UK also said Putin has recognized territory "beyond the line of control" as independent.

Parliaments of occupied eastern Ukraine ratify Russian friendship treaty

The parliaments in the Russian-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine ratified the treaties of Russian friendship the Russian Duma rubber-stamped through, Russia's RBC reported.

Several senior Russian legislators suggested Russia might opt to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in their original administrative borders, including the lands controlled by Ukraine currently.

West prepares sanctions against Putin

The US and European allies are set to announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday over Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) and the "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) in eastern Ukraine as "independent."

The ambassadors of EU members states will also meet Tuesday in Brussels to discuss possible sanctions. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said sanctions would be imposed in the afternoon and called for an emergency meeting of foreign ministers in Paris to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Non-EU member Norway said it would join the EU's sanctions regime against Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Western nations "to impose tough sanctions against the Russian Federation," in a statement issued while he is in Washington.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting business with the DPR and LPR.

Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Putin signed a decree ordering Russian troops into eastern Ukraine in a televised speech to the nation Monday evening. Putin said Russian troops were being sent in to "maintain peace" in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier Monday, he recognized the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) and the "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) in eastern Ukraine as "independent."

While the Russian-backed separatists claim the entirety of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, they only have control over a part of the territory they claim.

It was unclear whether Russian troops would be sent only to the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk already occupied by the proxy forces they have denied supporting or areas that are still controlled by Ukraine.

UN Security Council convenes an emergency meeting over the crisis

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting late Monday where it condemned Russia for "violating international law."

The US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield attacked Russian claims that its troops were being deployed to eastern Ukraine on a "peacekeeping" mission as "nonsense."

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She added, "The consequences of Russia's actions will be dire, across Ukraine, Europe and the globe."

Ukraine's UN representative Sergiy Kyslytsya demanded Russia withdraw its decision to recognize the two breakaway republics.

Kyslytsya said, "We are on our land and we are not afraid of anything or anyone."

By contrast, Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow was still "open to diplomacy," and claimed that Russia did not intend to allow "a new bloodbath in Donbas."

How did we get here? A century of Ukraine-Russia relations in brief

In brief, Ukraine, the largest country on the European continent, had a short-lived independent state following World War I. It was absorbed by the Soviet Union, which forced the terror of a famine on the country in the 1930s under Stalin, known as the Holodomyr. Ukraine was a Soviet republic right up until the fall of the Soviet Union.

On August 24, 1991, it officially declared its independence. Russia recognized Ukraine's borders in a number of international agreements, including the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine politically began looking westwards and started talking with both the European Union and NATO.

In 2004, the first of two significant revolutions on Maidan Square took place, known as the "Orange revolution." That year, voters elected the pro-Western candidate Viktor Yushchenko, who had been poisoned leaving scars on his face, over the Russian-backed Viktor Yanukovych. He took office in January 2005 and remained in office until 2010, when Yanukovych returned to power.

In 2013, Yanukovych, stopped the signing of an association agreement with the EU he had said he supported earlier. Protests ensued and the second Maidan revolution, Ukraine's Revolution for Dignity as it has become known, culminated in his security forces firing on demonstrators gathered on Maidan. Yanukovych fled to Rostov-on-Don in Russia by helicopter the next day taking with him briefcases of cash and documents but leaving the ostriches in his zoo behind.

In the spring of 2014, Russia then seized and annexed the Crimean peninsula by using "little green men" as Russian special forces Spetsnaz soldiers with their insignias covered became known. In a victory for the Kremlin's hybrid warfare techniques, the annexation of Crimea took place without bloodshed, unlike the bloody battles and heavy losses in the eastern part of the country that have been ongoing since 2014.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists are fighting for what they have called "people's republics " in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and more than 13,000 people have been killed so far, according to the UN. An additional 1.4 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by the conflict.

ar/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)