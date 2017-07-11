Ukraine latest: Moscow says some of its troops are pulling back

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that some of the soldiers taking part in the military drills close to the Ukrainian border were returning to their bases after completing their exercises. At the same time, they noted that "large-scale measures for the operational training of troops and forces" were still in progress.

The Kremlin also confirmed the development but stressed it will continue to conduct drills on Russia's territory as it sees fit.

"We have always said that after the exercises are over ... troops would return to their permanent bases. There's nothing new here. This is a usual process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The announcement marks a slight shift in tone, along with comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that indicated a willingness to reduce tensions and continue talks.

Interfax cited a district commander saying some units were leaving Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014, and returning to their bases in Dagestan and North Ossetia.

"As combat training measures are coming to a close, the troops, as always, will conduct ... marches to their permanent garrisons," said Igor Konashenkov, the chief spokesperson for the Defense Ministry.

"Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks have already begun loading personnel and equipment on railway and auto transport means and will today begin heading to their military garrisons," he said.

What was the response to the news?

Russian markets rallied after the news with a boost of 1.5% to the ruble, following weeks of speculation that an invasion would trigger damaging sanctions.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyed the news warily, saying that only a full-scale departure of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border would signify Moscow's commitment to not invade its neighbor.

More than 100,000 troops are stationed in regions along Ukraine's eastern border, including in Belarus where troops are carrying out joint military exercises until February 20. The Russian navy is also involved in drills in the Black Sea.

Here are some more of the latest developments:

German chancellor in Moscow for talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for his first face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a further attempt to avoid a military conflict.

"Unfortunately, we will devote a significant portion of our time to issues related to the situation in Europe and to security," Putin said as the two leaders commenced talks, AFP reported.

Scholz is the most recent leader to meet Putin in Moscow, following visits by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Norway sends more NATO soldiers to Lithuania

Norway said on Tuesday that it will send an extra "50 to 60 soldiers" to Lithuania as part of its contribution to NATO forces in the country. They will join the 140 Norwegian troops already there under German command.

"The massive Russian build-up around Ukraine, and the demands on the United States and Europe, have changed the security situation in Europe," Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said in a statement.

"We want to contribute to a strengthened allied presence and security in the Baltics to show solidarity with our allies," he added.

Norway will host some 35,000 troops from 28 — mostly NATO — countries in March as part of military exercises in the Arctic to practice defending against an attack in cold weather conditions.

The Russian navy is also planning military exercises in the Arctic in the coming weeks.

Japan in contact with EU and Kyiv

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. The two agreed to pursue diplomatic efforts to avoid a military conflict.

Kishida also reiterated the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia should it invade Ukraine, echoing an earlier statement by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Japanese prime minister held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over Tokyo's "grave concern" regarding a possible Russian invasion earlier on Tuesday.

Japan's Defense Ministry has also warned of increased Russian naval presence in the Sea of Japan and the southern region of the Sea of Okhotsk, suggesting that Russia intends "to show off the capability to operate in the East and West, along with the Russian military's recent movement around Ukraine."

Moscow interested in further talks with OSCE

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is interested in continuing talks with Russia to avoid further crises, such as the one in Ukraine, in the future.

"We would like to create an informal platform for open political discussion between OSCE nations, which would allow for the discussion of mechanisms for stopping crises like the present one," said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau who is serving as the chairman of the OSCE.

Rau's Russian counterpart Lavrov called the proposal "interesting" and said "We are already committed to very close cooperation with the OSCE chairmanship."

However, Lavrov added that at the current time, Moscow's focus is on progressing talks with the US and NATO, without which there can be no progress with the OSCE.

Rau was upbeat nevertheless, saying after the talks that "the gap between our positions… has the chance to be narrowed."

