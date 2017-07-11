Ukraine latest: Macron urges Putin to 'avoid a major conflict'

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Macron's office described the phone call between the two leaders as "the last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine."

The call lasted nearly two hours, and Macron then called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sunday's call took place just a day after Zelenskyy told Macron that he would not respond to what he called Russia's "provocations," according to the Elysee, and remained open to "dialogue" with Moscow.

They discussed the "need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called on Putin to meet him and seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said there was "no point of Russia attacking someone." He urged Western partners to "come to reason."

"But let's remind that throughout its history, Russia has never attacked anyone. And Russia, which has survived so many wars, is the last country in Europe that wants to talk at all, even to say the word war," Peskov told the state-run Russia 1 broadcaster.

European Council President Charles Michel said, "The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?"

"We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," Michel said at the Munich Security Conference.

He said, "One thing is certain: if there is further military aggression, we will react with massive sanctions."

US National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden was set to meet his National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the threat of war in Ukraine.

Biden earlier said the US believed Putin had decided to invade Ukraine.

Speaking to media after attending the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she hopes an invasion of Ukraine could still be prevented.

"We would all not just prefer, we desire, we believe that it is in the best interest for all that there is a diplomatic end to this moment," she said.

Harris warned there is a "real possibility of war in Europe"

Harris said it was important not to underestimate the significance: "We are talking about the real possibility for war in Europe."

She was returning to the US on Sunday to participate in the National Security Council meeting.

Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of its sanctions against Russia.

"Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said.

His statement at the Munich Security Conference came soon after Russia and Belarus announced an extension of military drills near Ukrainian borders.

"It's time to act. I'm officially saying that there are all the grounds to implement at least a part of sanctions prepared against Russia, now," Kuleba said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that Putin might not be thinking logically, so the threat of sanctions may not be enough to deter a Russian invasion.

"We have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn't see the disaster ahead," Johnson said.

The US and Britain would stop Russian companies from "trading in pounds and dollars," a move that Johnson said would "hit very, very hard."

Donbas sees the worst shelling in years

Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas have claimed that Ukrainian forces have killed two civilians.

The incident occurred in Pionorskoye in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, a spokesperson told Russian news agency Interfax on Sunday.

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels have reported increased shelling in the east over the last few days.

Kyiv said two Ukrainian servicemen died from injuries sustained from the shelling, while another four servicemen were injured and receiving treatment.

Leaders of Luhansk and Donestk ordered a full military mobilization on Saturday.

Washington and other Western allies say the apparent flare-up could form part of a Russian pretext to invade Ukraine.

UEFA Champions League final in Russia

European football governing body UEFA said there are "currently no plans" to move the Champions League final from Russia.

The final is scheduled for May 28 in the St Petersburg arena.

UEFA told the German dpa press agency it would continue to monitor the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

