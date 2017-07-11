Ukraine latest: Donetsk separatists call full mobilization

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic leader, Denis Pushilin, announced an order on general mobilization on Saturday.

"I urge fellow countrymen who are in the reserve to come to the military commissariats. Today I have signed a decree on general mobilization," Pushilin said in a video message.

On Friday, Donetsk and the other self-proclaimed region, Luhansk started to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia.

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in the east over the last few days.

Washington and other Western allies say it could form part of a Russian pretext to invade Ukraine.

"There is simply no evidence to these assertions and it defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 [Russian] troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a yearslong conflict,"US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it has no plans to attack its neighbor.

lo/dj (AFP, Interfax)