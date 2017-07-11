Ukraine: Kyiv demands Russian withdrawal as talks begin — live updates

Talks begin near Ukraine's border with Belarus

Ukraine has demanded that Russia end the offensive and withdraw

Ruble drops to all-time low versus the dollar

Half a million people have fled Ukraine

UN General Assembly to hold emergency session on Monday

This article was last updated at 11:39 UTC/GMT.

Half a million flee Ukraine

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country, the United Nations said Monday.

According to the UN, more than half fled into Poland.

"More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet. (Tweet id: 1497236234950918150)

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the German interior ministry said that 1800 refugees from Ukraine had arrived in Germany so far.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused a mass exodus of refugees in need of shelter in neighboring Poland

Schalke drops Gazprom as sponsor

German football club Schalke has announced that is ending cooperation with its main sponsor, Russian energy giant Gazprom, amid Moscow's full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Schalke said that it is now in talks with Gazprom to terminate the current deal, which would otherwise expire in 2025.

Schalke added that its financial capacity remained "unaffected by this decision." The club currently has around €200 million ($224 million) in liabilities.

"The club's management is confident that it will be able to present a new partner soon," Schalke said.

Watch video 02:52 Relying on Russia's natural gas poses ever greater problems for EU

Nord Stream 2 foundation to be dissolved

In view of the war in Ukraine, the controversial Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation of the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which is associated with the temporarily halted Nord Stream 2 project, is to be dissolved.

The primary purpose of the foundation is to encourage climate and environmental protection projects. However, it can also become commercially active in the support of the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and critics said it could facilitate storage for products such as pipes and other materials to be used in the construction and maintenance of the controversial pipeline.

Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) had asked the foundation's board of directors to "initiate a dissolution of the foundation within the narrow legal possibilities." For the time being, she said, the foundation should suspend its work. Schwesig went on to say that it would "also be examined whether it is legally possible to use the foundation funds provided by Nord Stream for humanitarian purposes."

The German government has also put the approval process for construction of the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline on hold in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is intended to transport Russian natural gas through the Baltic Sea.

Watch video 04:33 DW's Nick Connolly reports from Ukraine's Vinnytsia area

EU to grant fleeing Ukrainians right to stay and work

The EU is preparing to grant fleeing Ukrainians the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, senior EU and French officials said.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, they said. EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have land borders with Ukraine.

"It is our duty to take in those who flee war," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 TV on Monday, saying the EU interior minister had on Sunday tasked the European Commission with preparing draft proposals to grant them protection.

Ministers will meet again on Thursday to agree on the details. The EU temporary protection directive, drawn up after the 1990s war in the Balkans, but never used so far, provides for the same level of protection, for one to three years, in all EU states, including a residence permit, access to employment, social welfare and medical treatment.

UN: More than 100 civilians killed

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that at least 102 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale attack on the country.

The death toll includes 7 children, according to Bachelet.

"Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes," she said.

Bachelet warned that the real figures may be considerably higher.

She added that the UN refugee agency had counted 380,000 people fleeing Ukraine as refugees, and many more had been displaced within Ukraine.

Watch video 01:38 Ukrainian brewery produces Molotov cocktails instead of beer

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the escalation of Russia's military operations in Ukraine was leading to rising human rights violations.

Guterres said in a recorded speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva that the UN was monitoring human rights violations with teams on the ground.

"The escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations," Guterres said.

"We must show all people in Ukraine that we stand by them in their time of need."

Talks begin at Belarus border

Ukraine demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal on Monday as its delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Russian negotiators. Ukraine's delegation is set to meet Russian representatives for the first talks since Moscow's invasion, as the fighting for several Ukrainian cities continues and the Russian rouble collapses.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to take part in talks with representatives of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement. "The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a separate statement urged Russian troops to abandon their equipment and leave the battlefield in order to save their lives, claiming that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives.

He also urged the European Union to give Ukraine "immediate" membership, via a special procedure. Russian state media posted videos of Ukrainian delegates arriving to the talks by helicopter.

Ukraine calls for instant EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded on Monday "immediate" EU membership for Ukraine under a "new special procedure."

"I'm certain that this is possible," Zelenskyy said in his address, adding that Ukraine deserved to join the bloc.

Zelenskyy also said that 4,500 Russian soldiers had been killed so far during Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

UN debates at request of Kyiv

The UN Human Rights Council voted Monday to hold an urgent debate about Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine.

The debate was requested by Ukraine, and supported by 29 of the council's 47 members.

Among the five states that voted against were Russia and China. 13 countries abstained from voting.

Talks set to begin at border

Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday.

Hi comments came as officials prepared to meet near the border with Belarus.

Talks were expected to begin at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT/UTC). The talks are their first since Mosow's invasion. Ukraine said Sunday that it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus. Belarus announced Monday that the venue for the talks had been prepared and they would start as soon as the delegations arrived.

However, with his government reporting hundreds of civilian deaths and Russian troops besieging key cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was skeptical about the talks. "As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky's office said its main goal of talks with Russia is to spur an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

Russia claims towns, Ukraine defends airfield

Russian forces have taken over the towns of Berdyansk and Enerhodar in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region as well as the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Interfax quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Monday.

The plant's operations continued normally, it said. Meanwhile, Britain's defense ministry said that Russia's advance on Kyiv has been slowed by logistical failures and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

"The bulk of [President Vladimir] Putin's ground forces remain more than 30km [18.6 miles] to the north of Kyiv their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict," the ministry said. "Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance."

The Ukrainian military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country's northwest and north.

"At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed," the military said. "The enemy is demoralized and bears heavy losses," it claimed.

Watch video 02:32 Residents of Ukraine's Vinnitsya help war effort

Russian interest rate skyrockets

Russia's Central Bank has announced that it will raise its key interest rate to an unprecedented 20%, up from 9.5%, in the face of new sanctions over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed," the bank said in a statement. "The increase of the key rate will ensure a rise in deposit rates to levels needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks. This is needed to support financial and price stability and protect citizens' savings from depreciation."

In another attempt to support the rouble, the central bank and the finance ministry also jointly ordered Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market.

The moves come after Britain said that it was taking further measures against Russia in coordination with the United States and European Union. The sanctions on the part of Western countries effectively cut off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western financial markets.

Belarus leader tightens grip

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has gained further power after a referendum on Sunday.

The electoral commission in Minsk said that around 65% of votes were cast in favor of changing the country's constitution, the TASS news agency reported. 10% voted against the change.

The change to the constitution gives Lukashenko lifelong immunity from prosecution and allows him to secure further time in office.

The amendment would also allow Russian troops and nuclear weapons to be permanently stationed in Belarus.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994.

Russian ruble plummets in the wake of sanctions

The Russian ruble plunged almost 30% against the dollar on Monday after sanctions imposed by Western states.

According to financial publication Bloomberg News, the currency on Monday was as low as 117.81 against the dollar in offshore trading.

Senior members of the Russian government, including the president, have been hit with sanctions, while there were pledges to cut off a number of banks from the SWIFT interbank payment system.

There have been threats of further sanctions if Russia does not stop its invasion of Ukraine.

Canada investigating Russian flight ban violation

Canada's transport authority said it would be launching a review after an Aeroflot flight allegedly violated a ban on Russian flights using Canadian air space.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Transport Canada said: "We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation provider, NAVCAN, leading up to this violation."

The authority warned that it wouldn't hesitate to take "appropriate enforcement action."

On Sunday, Canada joined a number of European countries to close air space to Russian aircraft, due to the ongoing invasion.

Zelenskyy: Next 24 hours 'a crucial period'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a statement issued by Downing Street, Zelenskyy told Johnson that the situation was reaching a critical phase.

"President Zelenskyy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the prime minister said would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine," the statement read.

Johnson "lauded the bravery of the Ukrainian people" while he "praised the leadership of President Zelenskyy in the face of such adversity."

The prime minister described the resistance witnessed thus far as "heroic."

Australia to provide 'lethal' military equipment to Ukraine

The Australian government announced that it would be providing equipment and resources to Ukraine. According to a government statement issued on Monday, Australia would work with NATO to "provide lethal as well as non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies, and financial assistance to support the people of Ukraine."

Australia said it was "deeply concerned at Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine," and held the president, the foreign minister and defence minister directly responsible for the invasion.

"President Putin joins a very small group that includes Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and Bashar al-Assad of Syria," the statement added.

Australia instituted financial sanctions and travel bans on senior members of Russia's government, and more than 350 individuals, over the weekend.

Hundreds detained in Belarus for anti-war protests

In Belarus, over 500 people have been detained for demonstrating against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Viasna human rights centre — the most well-known human rights watchdog in Belarus — provided the names of 530 people who had been detained across the country.

In a tweet the organization posted up a tally of those who had been detained as of Sunday night.

There have been demonstrations in cities around Belarus. In Minsk, protesters carried flags and piled flowers outside the Ukrainian embassy.

Belarus appears to have played a key role in Russia's invasion strategy, with the two countries having conducted large-scale military exercises together shortly before the attack.

EU chief keen on Ukraine joining bloc

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her desire to have Ukraine join the EU. Speaking to French news network Euronews, von der Leyen said: "Indeed over time they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in."

The EU chief also pointed out that a number of areas of cooperation already existed with the country.

Her comments on Ukraine came shortly after an unprecedented EU decision to supply weapons to Kyiv.

On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted about a phone conversation with von der Leyen and tweeted that they had spoken about "concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine's membership in the EU."

Sunday 'a difficult time' for Ukraine's military

Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military.

"Occupiers continue shelling in almost all directions," read a statement posted on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the statement the air force was "confronting the aggressor both in the sky and on the ground."

Ukraine's military said there had been rocket strikes on six Russian columns. Anti-aircraft units were reported to have shot down an enemy helicopter and drone.

A Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle also reportedly engaged a Russian column with a Buk missile system.

The British Ministry of Defence's (MOD) intelligence update from Sunday said that Ukrainian forces had engaged Russian forces for a second night running within Kyiv, although fighting was said to be "at a lower intensity than the previous evening."

The update stated that there had been "intensive exchanges of rocket artillery overnight" which was followed by heavy fighting in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv.

Watch video 04:24 Russian casualties can become "a real PR problem" – DW’s Emily Sherwin

The MOD said that Russian forces were continuing to advance into Ukraine "from multiple axes" but pointed out they were being "met with stiff resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Ukraine agreed to start negotiations with Russia without preconditions. Kyiv said the talks would be held at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but it's not clear when.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by NATO members.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Parliament that as a result of Russia's invasion, his government would allocate €100 billion ($111 billion) extra for the German armed forces in the 2022 budget.

The European Union will, for the first time in its history, purchase weapons for a country under attack, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc will also ban state-owned Russia Today (RT), Sputnik and their subsidiaries.

Watch video 00:29 EU tightens Russian sanctions and buys weapons for Ukraine

Anti-war demonstrators rallied in dozens of cities across Russia, defying the country's strict protest laws to express their anger at the worsening conflict. More than 2,000 people were arrested, according to an independent monitor.

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of Berlin to show their support for Ukrainians.

Ukraine said 352 civilians have been killed since Thursday, including 14 children. Nearly 1,700 people have been wounded.

Almost 400,000 people have now fled Ukraine since the conflict started, according to the UN.

The UN Security Council called for a special session of the General Assembly as a result of the conflict, to be held on Monday.

mm, kb/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)