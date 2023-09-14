Ukraine: Kim talks show Putin's isolation, Klimkin says

Ukraine's former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called on Germany to send Ukraine Taurus cruise missiles, which he says would be a "game changer" for Kyiv.

He also dismissed the meeting between Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, saying that turning to North Korea was "not a good sign" for Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia have both claimed to have shot down drones attacking them from the other party on Thursday.

Russian forces reportedly destroyed five Ukrainian sea drones, and Moscow also said it had destroyed several Ukrainian drones over its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod overnight.

Ukraine said that it downed 17 Russian drones attacking its southern, central and northern territories overnight, out of a total of 22 drones.

The accusations come one day after Russia said that two of its warships were damaged by Ukrainian missile attacks on the port city of Sevastopol on the illegally-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 14: