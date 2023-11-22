  1. Skip to content
Ukraine: Kherson a year after the end of Russian occupation

Max Zander in Kherson, Ukraine
November 22, 2023

Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city Russia captured at the beginning of its invasion in 2022. Ukraine retook the port city after months of intense fighting. One year after Russian occupation, the people of Kherson are still struggling.

