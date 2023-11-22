Ukraine: Kherson a year after the end of Russian occupation

ConflictsUkraineUkraine: Kherson a year after the end of Russian occupationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander in Kherson, Ukraine11/22/2023November 22, 2023Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city Russia captured at the beginning of its invasion in 2022. Ukraine retook the port city after months of intense fighting. One year after Russian occupation, the people of Kherson are still struggling.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZI9qAdvertisement