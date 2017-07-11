Ukraine: Joe Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine — live updates

Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine

Biden announces new weapons package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new $150 million (€142 million) weapons package to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion.

"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine," Biden said.

He also mentioned that with today's announcement, his administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance for Ukraine.

Biden is pressing Congress to authorize a $33 billion (€31.3 billion) Ukraine package, which would include $20 billion (€19 billion) in military assistance, and last for five months.

Prior to Friday, USA had already sent more than $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion) worth of arms to Ukraine.

Biden and the rest of the G7 leaders are meeting virtually with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss Western support for the country.

A suspicious device found in the Ria Novosti building in Berlin

A suspicious object was found in a building belonging to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti in Berlin on Friday.

According to the police, officials discovered a device containing a bottle. "Our forensic technicians are now analyzing whether it was dangerous or not," said police spokesman Thilo Calbitz.

"We can't say yet whether that was dangerous or not or whether someone made a bad joke," said the police spokesman.

Police were originally called after a bottle was thrown at the building. During the subsequent search of the house, the suspicious device was discovered in the light shaft.

The item is currently being investigated by a forensic team. It is not yet possible to say whether the incident counts as an attack on the news agency building.

Italy orders seizure of yacht linked by media to Russian president

The Italian government on Friday ordered the seizure of a luxury yacht worth around $700 million (€664 million) linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Italy's Finance Ministry said in a statement that investigations showed the boat's owner had ties to "prominent elements of the Russian government" and to people affected by European Union sanctions.

The six-deck Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara since September. The yacht has two helicopter landing pads and can host up to 18 guests and 40 crew.

Its owner has never been publicly identified, but there have been persistent rumors that it belongs to Putin or a member of his inner circle.

Summary of Friday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania visited Kyiv on Friday. "Since February 24th, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have stood squarely by Ukraine as we fight for our shared freedom. Ukraine will always remember their honest support during this time," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, a total of 41 Ukrainians, 28 military and 13 civilians, returned home from Russian captivity on Friday.

The UN Security Council, including Russia, has expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine." In the first unanimously approved declaration on the war in Ukraine, the 15-member council also "recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

Ukraine has appealed to Doctors Without Borders, known by their French acronym MSF, to help evacuate fighters holed up in the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Kyiv on May 9, the day Russia marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA) said that nearly 25 million tons of grains were stuck in Ukraine with blockades at ports due to the war with Russia. Another concern was that about 700,000 tons of grain may have "disappeared'' in Ukraine.

Russia is not planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev said. However, he also warned Western countries to stop what he called their escalation against Russia, including openly discussing the threat of a Russian nuclear strike.

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International published a report on Friday documenting allegations of extensive war crimes carried out by Russian forces in previously occupied areas around Kyiv. The human rights group said it had found evidence of arbitrary executions, bombardments of civilian residences and torture.

Although an embargo on Russian oil imports will not be easy, the step is necessary to reduce the EU's dependence on Moscow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. According to Von der Leyen, despite pushback from some EU member states over the bloc's proposed sanctions package, she believes it will ultimately be approved.

After weeks of bombardment and delays, progress is being made in efforts to evacuate civilians from the port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president's office said on Friday. Nearly 500 civilians have been rescued in a United Nations-led operation, said Andriy Yermak, who heads the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the European Union's latest proposed sanctions package, saying Hungary would not be able to support the plan in its current form.

The German government has agreed to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Friday.

