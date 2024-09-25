  1. Skip to content
'Ukraine is at a tipping point,' expert warns

Nimisha Jaiswal
September 25, 2024

Military expert Frank Ledwidge believes Ukraine is at a critical juncture in its war with Russia. As President Zelenskyy seeks long-range weaponry and diplomatic support from Washington, he predicts that Ukraine may ultimately lose land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l4M6
