Ukraine: Infowar of chemical and biological weapons

"The first casualty of war…" is not necessarily truth, as the cliché will have us believe, but rather our ability to look for and find it.

The allegations, denials and counter-allegations have ramped up this past week in the Russia-Ukraine war, with a focus on the threat of chemical weapons and biological warfare. Official statements have been made by politicians, but they've quickly mixed with — what appear to be — unverified insinuations on social and state media.

One story claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in a Ukrainian laboratory and that COVID-19 was developed as a biological weapon — an allegation that some say China, a Russian ally, would be happy to accept. But who can say for sure?

Watch video 03:14 Tran To Nga's last fight: French court rejects landmark Agent Orange lawsuit

That has coincided with claims that Ukraine and its allies are developing chemical and/or biological weapons in the country and that they are planning a "dirty bomb" attack against Russia and its forces.

The US Department of State calls the Kremlin's allegations "outright lies."

"The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine […]," it said in a statement published on March 9. "Russia has a track record of accusing the West of the very crimes that Russia itself is perpetrating."

So, who is telling the truth?

Who does have chemical and biological weapons, who uses them, and what are they?

Which countries own chemical and biological weapons?

It's generally said that the largest stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons were accrued during the Cold War. And the two largest players — known to have had (or still have) chemical weapons — were the United States and Soviet Russia.

But beyond that it is hard to tell.

The Arms Control Association, a political advisory body in the US, says that when the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) came into force in 1997, eight of its signatories declared stockpiles.

Those countries included Albania, India, Iraq, Libya, Syria, the United States, Russia and one country that remained anonymous.

Since then all but the United States have destroyed their declared stockpiles. The US still plans to destroy its chemical weapons. However Syria's assurances are regularly disputed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, making it difficult to know the state of the country's stockpile for sure.

The OPCW is an international body tasked with enforcing the CWC, a convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction. The CWC is the successor to the 1925 Geneva Protocol.

What's the difference between chemical and biological weapons?

Chemical weapons use chemical agents that tend to attack a person's central nervous and respiratory systems. They are usually deadly.

Nerve agents are considered to be the most lethal. They can be in liquid or gas form and inhaled or absorbed through the skin. They cause severe damage to the central nervous system and death. They include sarin, soman, and VX.

Watch video 26:01 Conflict Zone: Will NATO draw a red line for Putin?

Blister agents are deployed as a gas, aerosol or liquid. They cause severe burns and blistering of the skin. If inhaled, they can affect the respiratory system. They include sulfur mustard, nitrogen mustard, lewisite and phosgene oximine.

Choking agents target the respiratory system. They include phosgene, chlorine, and chloropicrin.

Blood agents hinder the use and flow of oxygen through the body. A common blood agent is hydrogen chloride.

And there are so-called riot agents, like tear gas.

Biological weapons use microorganisms like viruses, bacteria, fungi and other toxins like ricin.

The intention is to release a living organism that can quickly spread — invisibly at first — and cause disease and death in humans, animals or plants.

They include agents such as anthrax, botulinum toxin and plague, Ebola and Lassa viruses. Aside from the basic infection caused by these weapons, there is an added effect — a large enough outbreak will cause a community's infrastructure, notably its hospitals, to fail.

Where and when have these "dirty" weapons been used?

People have used chemical and biological weapons for centuries. Archeological evidence suggests, for instance, that armies in Ancient Persia used bitumen and sulfur crystals to fight off Roman forces.

It's said that Athenian forces poisoned the water supply of a besieged city in 600BC. Peloponnesian forces used sulfur fumes against a besieged town about 100 years later.

In 1347, Mongol forces are said to have weaponized plague-infested bodies at the Black Sea port of Caffa (now Feodosiya, Ukraine). Russian forces used a similar tactic in 1710 against the people of Reval (now Tallin, Estonia). And British forces fighting in 1763 distributed blankets infested with smallpox among American Indian populations, creating an epidemic.

Then, France, which now considers itself "resolutely committed to the fight against chemical weapons," used smoke against a Berber tribe in Algeria in 1845.

Canisters of poison were dropped from balloons during the American Civil War.

In more modern warfare, forces used chlorine, phosgene and mustard gas during the First World War.

The US used the chemical defoliant Agent Orange in Vietnam. The idea was to reduce forest cover during the conflict. But Agent Orange contains dioxin which is thought to have been responsible for a high rate of birth defects and cancers for years after the war.

Weapons experts have gathered evidence that Iraq, under its now-deposed and dead leader Saddam Hussain, used chemical weapons near the end of a 1980s conflict with Iran and against its own Kurdish population in 1988. Those weapons included sarin, tabun and sulfur mustard.

Watch video 12:46 The Assad File

Syria is said to have used chemical weapons including sarin during its ongoing Civil War in Homs, Aleppo and Damascus. But it has repeatedly denied all allegations brought by the OPCW.

Destroying chemical weapons

Countries have attempted for at least the past 400 years — starting with the Strasbourg Agreement of 1675 — to limit and ban the production and use of chemical and biological weapons and destroy them.

But they are still out there. Some even argue there are good political reasons to hold onto samples of eradicated but once-weaponized diseases like small pox.

When chemical weapons are destroyed, however, the US says it uses two methods: Incineration and neutralization. It prefers incineration but some chemical weapons can be broken down with hot water and a corrosive or "caustic" compound.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war A territorial dispute On September 22, 1980, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein sent troops into neighboring Iran, starting an eight-year-long deadly war that killed thousands of people. The conflict started with a territorial dispute between the two Shiite majority countries.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war The Algiers accord Five years earlier, in March 1975, Hussein, then Iraq's vice president, and the Shah of Iran signed a deal in Algiers to settle the border dispute. Baghdad, however, accused Tehran of plotting attacks and called for the evacuation of three strategic islands in the Strait of Hormuz, claimed by both Iran and the UAE.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war A key water source On September 17, 1980, Baghdad declared the Algiers accord null and void and demanded control of all of the Shatt al-Arab — a 200-kilometer-long (125 mile) river formed by the meeting of the Tigris and the Euphrates, which flows into the Gulf.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war Bombing of ports and cities Hussein's forces bombed Iranian airports, including the one in Tehran, as well as military facilities and Iran's oil refineries. Iraqi forces met little resistance in the first week and seized the towns of Qasr-e Shirin and Mehran, as well as Iran's southwestern port of Khorramshahr, where the Shatt al-Arab meets the sea.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war Common enemy Many Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, backed Baghdad in the war against Iran, fearing that the Islamic Revolution spearheaded by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini could influence the Shiite population in the Middle East. Western countries, too, supported Baghdad and sold weapons to Hussein's regime.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war Iran pushes back Iran's counterattack took Iraq by surprise as Tehran managed to take back the control of the Khorramshahr port. Baghdad announced a ceasefire and pulled back troops, but Tehran rejected it and continued to bomb Iraqi cities. From April 1984, the two sides engaged in a "war of the cities," in which some 30 cities on both sides were battered by missile attacks.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war Chemical weapons One of the highlights of the Iran-Iraq war was Baghdad's use of chemical weapons on Iran. Tehran first made the accusation in 1984 — confirmed by the UN — and then again in 1988. In June 1987, Iraqi forces dropped poison gas canisters on the Iranian town of Sardasht. In March 1988, Iran claimed that Baghdad used chemical weapons against Iraqi citizens in the town of Halabja.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war Truce On July 18, 1988, Khomeini accepted a UN Security Council resolution to end the war. While the exact number of those killed in the war is not known, at least 650,000 people died during the conflict. A ceasefire was declared on August 20, 1988.

An enduring conflict — 40 years since start of Iran-Iraq war A new chapter The toppling of Hussein's regime by the US in 2003 ushered in a new era in the Middle East. Relations between Iraq and Iran have improved since then and the two countries increasingly cooperate economically, culturally and socially. Author: Shamil Shams



Edited by: Clare Roth