Ukraine holds its biggest ever Gay Pride parade

Huge crowds have marched through central Kyiv for the city's annual Gay Pride parade. Demonstrators were flanked by a heavy police contingent, but the event was ultimately peaceful.
More than 8,000 people joined the Gay Pride procession through Ukraine's capital on Sunday, the biggest ever in the country's history.
Demonstrators dressed in colorful clothing waved rainbow flags and held up banners reading "Diversity is beautiful" and "Human rights = happy country."
"We go out to show that there are a lot of us and we have a lot of support," Ruslana Panukhnyk, director of the NGO KyivPride that organizes the parade, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
Police and National Guards lined the streets to keep the peace as several hundred far-right and Orthodox activists staged a counterprotest nearby. Authorities said earlier they had arrested nine people on suspicion of preparing "provocations" against the parade.
Read more: Ukrainans hold first gay rights march, activists arrested in Russia
An international affair
Sunday's march was the first since the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he stands for all people's equality and freedom.
Several Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats also took part in the event. One of them, British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough, wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to the police and other law enforcement agencies for protecting today's Pride event."
William B.Taylor, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Ukraine, wrote: "We stand with all Ukrainians striving for equality and non-discrimination."
Homophobia still widespread
Support for LGBT rights has grown in the former Soviet state since a Western-backed government came to power in 2014. But homophobic attitudes and attacks on gay people in Ukraine are still relatively common. Opponents of gay rights argue homosexuality goes against the country's traditional culture.
This year's march was relatively peaceful compared to previous years. Violent clashes broke out at the parade in 2015, while last year more than 50 nationalist activists were detained following scuffles.
nm/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
Some 2,500 people have taken part in the "March of Equality" in downtown Kyiv, with the authorities deploying thousands of security forces to ensure safety. A group of ultranationalists attempted to disrupt the event. (18.06.2017)
Yet again, a member of Germany's far-right populist AfD party has traveled to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. This is a deliberate provocation of Ukraine and Germany's parliament, says DW's Jens Thurau. (19.04.2019)
A far-right paramilitary group threatened a "bloodbath" at the gay pride parade in Kyiv on Sunday. The activists won't be intimidated, however, and will be protected by police. (10.06.2016)
A gay pride march in Kyiv has passed largely without incident. That in itself is progress as Ukraine, one of Europe's most homophobic countries, continues to change its attitudes since Maidan started in 2014. (12.06.2016)
Dozens of far-right activists have been arrested following scuffles before a gay pride march in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Some 5,000 police and soldiers were deployed after organizers received threats. (17.06.2018)
Police have been injured during Ukraine's second-ever gay pride march. Far-right elements are alleged to have instigated the attacks against the officers and LGBT demonstrators in the capital. (06.06.2015)