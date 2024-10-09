Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone strike of war

ConflictsRussian FederationUkraine hits Moscow with biggest drone strike of warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationDmitry Ponyavin09/10/2024September 10, 2024Russian authorities say at least one woman was killed and three others were hospitalized in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks in and around Moscow. Several residential buildings were hit and flights had to be diverted from the capital's airports.https://p.dw.com/p/4kSEUAdvertisement