Ukraine: Heavy fighting reported in Kyiv outskirts — live updates

Last updated at 05:35 UTC/GMT

Kyiv residents warned that street fighting has started in capital

Officials in Kyiv have said that street fighting against Russian forces is underway and urged residents to protect their own safety.

People were advised in a statement to remain in shelters, stay away from windows and balconies and to protect themselves against flying debris or bullets.

Reuters news agency reported witness accounts of shelling in central Kyiv and gunfire heard close to the government headquarters.

The Ukrainian military has also said fighting was taking place near a military unit to the west of the city center.

The lights of this apartment building in central Kyiv were turned off early Saturday amid street fighting

Facebook bars Kremlin-backed media ads, monetization

Facebook has stopped Russian state-owned news organizations from running ads or making money on its platform worldwide.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, wrote on Twitter.

Gleicher's announcement comes after communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it would partly restrict Facebook in Russia.

In an official statement, it described its actions as "measures to protect Russian media."

Earlier in the week, the social media giant said it refused to "stop the independent fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations."

Russian attack on Kyiv army base repelled, says Ukraine

Russian troops attacked an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said.

The battle is said to have taken place on Peremohy, or Victory, Avenue just to the west of the center of the city.

"Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kyiv on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back," the armed forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned earlier in the evening that Russian forces would storm Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Russian forces are inside the city limits, according to Ukrainian officials.

Many Ukrainians spent the night in subway stations as parts of Kyiv came under attack

Russia's invasion explained through graphics

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing.

Here are five graphics that explain the history of the region and current conflict.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clash in Kyiv

Fighting intensified in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv overnight.

Witnesses and journalists reported hearing loud artillery rounds and intense gunfire in parts of the city.

One witness told the Reuters news agency artillery strikes on Kyiv could be heard some distance away from the city center.

Heavy fighting was also reported in the eastern suburb of Troieschyna. The State Service of Special Communications wrote on Facebook that Ukranian forces were trying to repel a Russian attack there.

The Kyiv Independent reported heavy gunfire near Beresteiska metro station.

Thousands of Kyiv residents spent the night in bomb shelters and metro stations.

Twitter pauses ads in Ukraine, Russia

Twitter has temporarily paused advertisements on its platform in Ukraine and Russia to "ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it," the company announced in a tweet.

Twitter said it was seeking to ensure reliable and trustworthy information reached Ukrainians and Russians in real-time. The company laid out a number of measures it was implementing to keep disinformation at bay, including pausing tweet recommendations from people users didn't follow on their own to reduce "the spread of abusive content."

Guterres says soldiers must 'return to their barracks'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres showed his frustration with the Security Council on Saturday.

"The United Nations was born out of war to end war, today that objective was not achieved," Guterres said.

He was reacting to Russia's veto of a resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

Antonio Guterres urged leaders to restart diplomatic talks and 'give peace a chance'

After the vote, Guterres said, "Soldiers need to return to their barracks" and "leaders need to turn to the path of dialogue and peace."

Speaking just outside the Security Council chambers, he said, "Especially in a moment like this, it is important to remember that the UN is not just the chamber behind me."

He appointed Sudan's Amin Awad as the UN crisis coordinator on Ukraine.

"The humanitarian needs are multiplying and spreading by the hour. Civilians are dying, at least 100,000 Ukrainians have already fled their homes," Guterres said.

Ukraine says it has shot down a Russian military plane

Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane with paratroopers aboard.

The country's military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote on Facebook the plane came down near Vasylkiv, close to Kyiv. The claim could not be independently verified.

The Ukranian statement called it revenge for a plane with Ukrainian paratroopers that was shot down at Luhansk airport in 2014.

IL-76 planes are among the biggest aircraft in the world.

The Russian military has not commented on the incident.

White House asks US Congress for $6.4 billion to aid Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress to provide $6.4 billion (€5.67 billion) in funding to assist Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

"In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional US humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

It includes $2.9 billion in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5 billion for the US Department of Defense's response to the crisis.

The official said the conversation around funding needs would change as the situation on the ground evolves.

Ukrainian leader warns of overnight offensive on Kyiv

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenkskyy, says he expects Russian forces to storm Kyiv overnight.

"This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come," he said in a late-night address. "We cannot lose the capital."

Invading Russian forces bore down on Kyiv on Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city.

"Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

"The enemy will use all its forces to break our resistance," he added, calling on Ukrainians to "stop the enemy wherever possible."

Zelenskyy told Ukrainians that the night would be 'very hard'

Earlier in the day, the capital's mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said Kyiv "has entered into a defensive phase."

"Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods; saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," the former boxer told a news briefing.

Russia blocks Security Council resolution condemning invasion

The UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution condemning Russia and calling for its unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine.

Russia, one of the five permanent Security Council members, used its veto to block the resolution.

China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor.

The US and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn't pass but argued it would highlight Russia's international isolation.

Friday's vote mirrored what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

The Security Council voted on a US-drafted resolution opposing a referendum on the status of Crimea and urging countries not to recognize it. It received 13 votes in favor, China abstained, and Russia cast a veto.

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia casts his vote

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

The United States and Britain followed the EU in announcing the sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's assets. The move suggests that Western powers are acting in concert to try to force Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

The NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure for the first time in the alliance's history. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told an emergency summit of the military alliance that Russia has "shattered peace on the European continent" by invading Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy released a defiant video showing him and his political colleagues outside the president's office in Kyiv, saying he was among those continuing to defend the capital.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Friday. Many more are continuing to move towards the borders, with a majority heading to Poland and Moldova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country from the current leadership, which he described as "terrorists."

UEFA stripped Russia's Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final, saying it would move to Paris. Formula 1 has canceled this season's Russian Grand Prix, and Russia has been kicked out of the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

